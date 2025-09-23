WEX® expands EV charging network and simplifies payments integration with Lynkwell, Revel, and Ampcontrol partnerships

WEX®, the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced a significant expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network through new partnerships with leading charge point operators (CPOs), Lynkwell and Revel, and a payments integration with the smart charging platform Ampcontrol

WEX®, the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced a significant expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network through new partnerships with leading charge point operators (CPOs), Lynkwell and Revel, and a payments integration with the smart charging platform Ampcontrol. These collaborations now enable hundreds of new charging stations across the U.S. to accept payments from WEX users and provide WEX customers with access to an extensive EV charging network.

“Bringing a diverse range of CPOs into the WEX EV network marks a major step forward for fleet operators nationwide,” said Carlos Carriedo, Chief Operating Officer, Americas Payments & Mobility at WEX. “By integrating our payment processing technology and syncing transaction details and RFID numbers from charging stations across multiple providers, we’re streamlining the EV charging experience and giving organizations the data they need to make smarter, more strategic operational decisions.”

WEX EV’s charging network is part of a comprehensive suite of commercial charging solutions designed specifically for mixed-energy fleets. The WEX EV En Route solution enables drivers seamless access to a network of over 150,000 public charging ports across the U.S. including EVgo, Blink, EV Connect, ChargePoint, FLO, AmpUp, EvGateway, Noodoe and more, accessible via the DriverDash™ mobile app or a universal WEX EV RFID card, all under a secure closed-loop payment system.

Lynkwell

For Lynkwell, its WEX integration positions it as the only all U.S.-based, vertically-integrated EV charging company to provide WEX corporate-grade payment capabilities across its multitude of station networks. Lynkwell is a leading energy infrastructure development company focused on connecting renewable generation, battery storage, utilities, and microgrids with next-generation fueling technologies via its Lynkwell XChange™ platform. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last four years, Lynkwell’s leadership is bolstered by its top 10 nationwide cloud-based EV charging software platform which hosts dozens of EV charging networks and manages 10,000 assets.

“The Lynkwell team is thrilled to integrate with WEX, which empowers fleets to seamlessly transition from ICE vehicles to EVs by unifying payment and management solutions across both types within a single platform,” shared Nick Bordeau, vice president of software engineering at Lynkwell. “This partnership not only eases the pain points of en route charging through effortless access to extensive public networks and streamlined transaction insights but also minimizes operational complexities, fraud risks, and administrative burdens. Ultimately, this accelerates the shift toward sustainable mobility and helps our customers navigate the evolving energy landscape with confidence.”

Revel

Revel has evolved from an electric moped-sharing and ride-hail startup into a leading provider of urban-focused public EV fast-charging infrastructure, particularly in dense cities like New York and San Francisco. The company operates the largest network of public fast chargers in New York City with multiple DC fast charging superhubs offering 150 kW to 320 kW ports that serve all makes of EVs.

“Working with WEX allows Revel to extend the reach and convenience of our fast-charging superhubs to more fleet operators than ever before,” said Frank Reig, CEO and Co-Founder of Revel. “By integrating WEX’s secure payment technology into our network, we’re making it easier for commercial drivers to quickly access charging in dense urban markets like New York and San Francisco, while giving fleet managers the transparency and control they need over transactions. Together, we’re reducing operational friction, supporting the shift to electric fleets, and helping cities move toward a cleaner transportation future.”

Ampcontrol

Ampcontrol is an AI-powered software and energy management platform designed to help EV fleet operators and charging hubs optimize and streamline their charging infrastructure. The company’s platform connects to all energy assets, EV chargers, and vehicles, to orchestrate energy and operations. It’s known for enabling dynamic load management, reducing energy and peak-demand costs, and ensuring high reliability, helping customers like Revel achieve up to 45% reductions in energy costs, while maintaining nearly perfect charger uptime.

“One of the biggest challenges in the EV industry is ensuring fleets have seamless and reliable access to charging,” said Joachim Lohse, CEO at Ampcontrol. “By integrating Ampcontrol with WEX, we’re enabling customers like Revel to expand fast charging access across cities and to local fleet operators. With WEX as the leading fuel card solution in North America, we can now extend this benefit to all our customers—unlocking access to major fleet operators and accelerating the transition to electrification.”

This momentum follows the introduction of WEX EV Depot in April 2025, which provides simple, secure, and frictionless charging at private chargers when using the WEX fleet card. With its existing public charging En Route and At-Home solutions, WEX is the first fleet management business in North America to offer EV charging payments across depot, public, and at-home charging locations.

