Westport Fuel Systems joins IAA Transportation

To address the challenges of climate change, the transportation sector faces the task of rapidly and significantly reducing its CO2 emissions. While promising new technologies are under development, pragmatic solutions are needed that can contribute to effective decarbonization today without compromising on vehicle performance and economic efficiency.

High-pressure direct injection (HPDI) technology based on natural gas, biomethane or hydrogen has proven particularly effective in this regard.

Westport Fuel Systems, a global leader in alternative fuel systems and low-emission transportation technologies, will showcase its latest HPDI solutions for internal combustion engines in heavy-duty long-haul applications at IAA Transportation (September 20 – 25, 2022, Hanover, Germany). A special focus will be on the use of carbon-free fuel such as green hydrogen.

SOURCE: Prins