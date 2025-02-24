WeRide’s latest Robotaxi GXR to start first fully unmanned commercial operations in Beijing

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced approval to launch its latest generation Robotaxi, the GXR for fully unmanned paid autonomous ride-hailing services in Beijing

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced approval to launch its latest generation Robotaxi, the GXR for fully unmanned paid autonomous ride-hailing services in Beijing. GXR is WeRide’s second Robotaxi model to achieve fully driverless commercial operations in Beijing. This marks GXR’s first large-scale commercial deployment in China, following its launch on the Uber platform in Abu Dhabi last December.

The service area spans key regions within the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, including high-speed railway stations. Beyond urban roads, GXR is also approved for commercial operations on highways, including routes to and from Beijing Daxing International Airport.

On October 15, 2024, WeRide officially launched the new generation Robotaxi, GXR. In just over four months, the company has rapidly progressed from product launch to fully unmanned commercial operations, once again demonstrating “WeRide speed” in the commercial deployment of autonomous driving.

“The commercial launch of Robotaxi GXR in Beijing represents a pivotal achievement for WeRide and the autonomous driving industry as a whole,” said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide. “By advancing from product launch to unmanned commercial operations in just four months, we’ve demonstrated that autonomous technology is ready to meet various transportation needs at scale. With this expansion, we continue to set the standard for autonomous mobility, making self-driving technology a reality for passengers everywhere.”

The GXR is the culmination of over five years of WeRide’s dedication to the Robotaxi field, featuring industry-leading L4-level fully unmanned commercial operation capabilities on public roads. Thanks to its L4-level redundant drive-by-wire chassis architecture, open mobile travel space, and the world’s first hidden B-pillar, the GXR prioritizes passenger safety and experience. It can accommodate up to five passengers, offering the widest entry and exit space, the best seating space, and the largest luggage storage space in the Robotaxi industry, fully meeting the multi-person travel needs of trips to and from airports and railway stations, and achieving greater comfort and convenience for all five seats.

Users can hail a WeRide GXR using the WeRide Go app, available in major mobile app stores. Simply download and register, and then request a ride with one click.

As the only autonomous driving technology company in the world to achieve commercial Robotaxi operations both in China and overseas, WeRide has integrated Robotaxi services into the daily lives of residents in Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Ordos, Suzhou, Abu Dhabi and other cities worldwide. In 2024, WeRide partnered with Uber, the world’s largest mobility and delivery technology company, to launch the largest commercial Robotaxi fleet in the Middle East. In the second quarter of 2025, WeRide will also launch fully unmanned Robotaxi operations in Zurich, Switzerland.

In Beijing, WeRide had already launched fully unmanned Robotaxi services in the Economic-Technological Development Area in June 2023. With the commercial launch of the latest Robotaxi GXR in Beijing, WeRide will continue to expand the service scope and scale of GXR, planning to increase the number of Robotaxi operations in Beijing to several hundred by 2025, providing high-quality, efficient smart travel services to a wider range of citizens and tourists.

SOURCE: WeRide