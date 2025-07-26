WeRide wins permit for autonomous robotaxi service in Shanghai, partnering with Chery to revolutionize urban mobility

WeRide, a global leader of autonomous driving technology, has been granted a permit from the Shanghai municipal government to operate regulation-compliant, Level 4 (L4) autonomous Robotaxi ride-hailing services

WeRide, a global leader of autonomous driving technology, has been granted a permit from the Shanghai municipal government to operate regulation-compliant, Level 4 (L4) autonomous Robotaxi ride-hailing services. Issued during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2025) in Shanghai, the permit enables WeRide, in partnership with Chery Group and Jinjiang Taxi, to deploy Robotaxis on public roads in Pudong New Area. This milestone also marks the WeRide Robotaxi’s official entry into its tenth city globally.

As part of WAIC’s Level 4 Intelligent Vehicle Experience Showcase, the three partners jointly launched the event’s only fully mass-produced, pre-installed L4 Robotaxi shuttle service. The service connects key Shanghai transport hubs and cultural-tourism landmarks, including the Shanghai World Expo Center, Jinqiao, Huamu, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Shanghai Disney Resort. Residents, tourists, and conference attendees are able to book rides through the “Jinjiang Smart Mobility” WeChat mini-program.

WeRide, a pioneer and leader in the Robotaxi industry, and Chery Group, China’s first independent brand to exceed one million vehicle sales, have joined forces to develop a new generation of mass-produced Robotaxis. Chery’s premium new energy vehicle brand, EXEED, is advancing rapidly in smart, connected, and electric mobility, with significant progress in EV platform architecture.

Together, they unveiled their jointly developed Robotaxi model — the CER — at Auto Shanghai 2025. The CER is built on WeRide’s universal autonomous driving platform, WeRide One, and EXEED’s STERRA ET vehicle architecture.

At WAIC 2025, WeRide and Chery showcased the CER in active operation. Equipped with WeRide’s High-Performance Computing platform and Sensor Suite 5.6, the CER features over 20 sensors — including cost-efficient LiDARs, HD cameras, and RTK-precision navigation modules — and incorporates five layers of redundant safety systems (steering, braking, parking, communication, and power supply redundancy). The CER’s spacious interior and extended range on the EXEED STERRA ET platform enable it to support long-distance, all-scenario, high-frequency driverless shuttle services.

Founded in 2017, WeRide has been at the forefront of Robotaxi R&D and commercial deployment. It has launched Robotaxi testing or operations across nine cities in three countries, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Ordos, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and Zurich, accumulating over 2,000 days of safe operation. The approval of the permit in Shanghai marks WeRide’s entry into its tenth city globally, showcasing the company’s robust autonomous driving technology and efficient global deployment capabilities.

Looking ahead, WeRide will deepen collaborations with global partners to accelerate Robotaxi technological advancements, scale commercial deployments, and elevate service standards — driving cities worldwide toward a smarter, safer, and more connected transportation future.

SOURCE: WeRide