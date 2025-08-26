WeRide and Shenzhen Bus Group launch Shenzhen’s first fully driverless Robobus public transport line

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has partnered with Shenzhen Bus Group to launch Shenzhen's first Level 4 fully driverless Robobus public transport line in Luohu District, operating in the busy central business district

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has partnered with Shenzhen Bus Group to launch Shenzhen’s first Level 4 fully driverless Robobus public transport line in Luohu District, operating in the busy central business district.

The launch of the B888 line coincides with Shenzhen’s 45th anniversary as China’s first Special Economic Zone, serving as a symbolic “birthday gift” from WeRide and Shenzhen Bus Group.

Running between Luohu Port and MixC Market, rides can be booked via the Shenzhen Bus Travel WeChat mini program. The outbound journey covers 6.6 km and the return 4.3 km, with each ride taking 30–35 minutes. Along the way, passengers pass major commercial and cultural landmarks including Guomao, Di Wang Tower, Shenzhen Grand Theater, and MixC Market, providing international visitors with a first-hand look at China’s advanced autonomous mobility.

As Shenzhen’s first Level 4 autonomous line in the CBD, the B888 Robobus expertly navigates dense traffic with precision. Equipped with over 20 sensors, including LiDAR and HD cameras, it provides 360-degree perception up to 200 meters, accurately reading lane markings, traffic signs, and traffic lights — including occluded, flickering, or newly installed signals — while strictly adhering to traffic regulations.

The Robobus can predict the movements of vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, adjusting its speed and trajectory accordingly. Even at complex intersections, such as the Jiabin Road and Renmin South Road junction, which can challenge human drivers, it navigates smoothly and easily.

When approaching a stop, the Robobus enters curbside parking mode in advance, adjusting in real time to ensure passengers board and alight safely without disrupting traffic. Full redundancy across sensors, computing units, drive-by-wire chassis, and algorithms ensures backup systems remain active even in extreme situations, maximizing safety.

The B888 Line is a key project in Shenzhen’s “20+8” industrial cluster strategy and the city’s plan for high-quality development of intelligent connected vehicles, reflecting the city’s vision for smart, green, and innovative transport.

WeRide’s Robobuses have been tested or operated in nearly 30 cities worldwide, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Beijing, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Paris, and Zurich. Looking ahead, WeRide will continue partnering with public transport operators globally to expand autonomous shuttle services across diverse scenarios, from CBDs and residential neighborhoods to tourist attractions, accelerating the adoption of autonomous driving technology and serving more communities.

SOURCE: WeRide