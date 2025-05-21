Welcome to the all-new Nissan Micra EV: smiles guaranteed

All-New Micra is back in its sixth generation – on-sale late 2025

The all-new, sixth-generation Nissan Micra will return to the B-segment in 2025 as a fully-connected, pure EV with an audacious new look. Combining an assertive personality with zero-emission mobility, the All-New Micra will stay true to its distinct character as a stylish and unpretentious car, which has underpinned its popularity and success as an iconic compact model across five generations and more than 40 years.

Its arrival signals the next major step in Nissan’s bold product offensive in Europe, where the company will introduce four new fully-electric models by 2027 as part of its push towards electrification. These include the All-New Micra, followed by the LEAF, JUKE, and an A-Segment model, as well as the upgraded third generation of Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology – to be rolled out on the best-selling Nissan Qashqai.

Audacious and assertive design, with a ton of attitude

Designed at Nissan’s Design Europe (NDE) in London, the All-New Micra boasts a refreshed and distinctive new exterior look – combining a premium exterior finish and a ton of attitude with an SUV-like design, simple and uncluttered surfaces, and subtle details throughout.

Offering a sense of purpose and an assertive new look, the model brings together careful design aspects that give it a robust and solid stance – including pronounced wheel arches and a distinctive lower lip that suggests a lower centre of gravity, and a car ready to tackle all types of streets.

All-New Micra grades will come with 18” wheels, with three different options depending on grade: “active” wheel covers, “Iconic” and “Sport” alloy wheel designs. That large wheel dimension, combining with the dark wheel arch trim, contributes to the All-New Micra’s strong and solid stance on the road.

Iconic headlamps greet the driver, protruding slightly from the clean inclined surface angling up from the numberplate to the hood. On unlocking the car, the lights perform a short choreographed “welcome wink” where the front lights pulse from left to right and then right to left. At the rear, the taillamps are defined by a simple but ornate LED light design – boasting circular lighting elements.

From the corner of the headlight, where its lens rounds from the front to the side surface, the waistline of the All-New Micra is defined by what its designers call the “ice cream scoop”. It’s an indent which has been impressed into the surface from the front to the rear of the back passenger door. It is around 1cm in width and is reminiscent of the shape a scoop would make if dragged across the surface of untouched ice cream.

Central to the All-New Micra’s audacious personality is the palette of 14 exterior colour combinations. Available in Pure White, Elegant Silver, Mystery Black, Noble Marine, Authentic Blue, and Rebel Red, All-New Micra is available to suit any need – whether an understated strong and subtle look, or bold and head-turning for those who like to stand out. Depending on grade, two-tone colour options give the buyer the choice to combine the body colour with either a black or grey roof, ensuring there’s a specification and distinctive look for drivers of all tastes.

“In designing the sixth generation of the All-New Micra, we’ve celebrated all of the values that have historically made it so popular – and opened a new chapter for Micra as an EV. The exterior has an audacious and playful appearance on first look, but has a stance which gives it a solid presence on the road. We’ve also been able to integrate delightful details into the design, which owners will love. We’re proud to have been able to bring the Micra into the EV age,” said Giovanny Arroba, Vice President – Nissan Design Europe.

Interior elegance

Inside the car, All-New Micra’s interior recaptures a theme that has been at the heart of the model across all previous generations – simple, understated elegance. Building on that legacy, this latest generation also hints to its Japanese heritage through subtle hidden design features – including a moulded outline of Japan’s most famous landmark, Mount Fuji, incorporated into the storage space between the front seats.

As soon as they enter the car, the driver will appreciate the three-spoke wheel – with its hefty, tactile diameter – as well as the 10.1” configurable hi-resolution screen display behind it for easy viewing of vital information. In the centre of the car sits an additional neighbouring 10.1” touchscreen display, covering the full width of the dashboard and providing a sleek feel for navigation, audio and phone functions – with the screen slightly orientated towards the driver for seamless interaction.

Front and rear seat upholstery varies according to grade but offers customers three distinct trims to suit their preferred interior ambience for a premium feel – Modern, Audacious, and Chill. To complement this even further, interior adjustable ambient lighting allows the driver to choose from 48 different colours and set a scene in the cabin that truly reflects their mood.

“Life-on-board has been conceived to generate clear, distinct ambience according to customer preferences – with different trims, lighting and more available. The careful choice of different colours, materials and finishes bestows different personalities on the cabin. These possibilities will resonate with different customers, meaning customers will be able to enjoy a life-on-board atmosphere according to their tastes,” added Giovanny Arroba.

Compact and convenient

At under 4 metres in length and less than 1.8 metres wide, the All-New Micra punches well above its weight, and is perfectly suited for the tight turns and busy roads of urban life. A wheelbase of 2.54 metres pushes the wheels to the corners, which has the triple benefits of guaranteeing improved interior space, while providing a dynamic stance on the road and an optimum blend of agility and stability.

To simplify options for customers, the All-New Micra will only be available in a five-door configuration – making the most of its long wheelbase to give easy entry and exit for all occupants. The front seat passenger in particular will enjoy a sense of spacious luxury, with seats offering exceptional support and plenty of distance between their knees and the uncluttered dashboard, finished in soft-touch materials.

The interior comfort and spacious feel doesn’t come at the cost of functional space, however. Where storage capacity and trunk space is often lacking in compact cars, this isn’t the case with All-New Micra. Customers will enjoy 326 litres of capacity, significantly more than many of Micra’s competitors – with 40/60 foldable rear seats able to extend that up to 1106 litres as needed.

Seamless EV driving with up to 408km range and impressive fast charging

Available for the first time as a fully-electric model, All-New Micra offers worry-free EV driving that’s perfect for daily life. Available in two battery options – 40kWh and 52kWh – the model offers significant power and range for an urban car:

Battery capacity* 40kWh* 52kWh* Max power 90kW 110kW Max torque 225Nm 245Nm Range 310km 408km Weight 1400kg 1524kg

*All figures subject to homologation

While primarily designed as a car for the urban jungle, the 52kWh battery and impressive 408km real-world range means that when done cutting a swathe through busy streets, drivers can escape to the country without range anxiety.

When a charge is needed, All-New Micra offers one of the best quick charge options available in the category. Thanks to its 100kW DC charger (or 80kw on the 40kWh version), quick charging from 15%-80% takes a convenient 30 minutes. To maximise the charging efficiency, a heat pump is standard on both battery options, as well as battery heating and cooling capability.

To help provide even more benefits from going fully-electric, the All-New Micra will be equipped with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) technology on both battery versions, giving owners the option to use the electrical capacity in the battery to power external devices, such as speakers, air pumps, or even vacuum cleaners – ideal for owners who will meticulously cherish their Micra.

Efficient and responsive performance

Complementing the smooth and hassle-free feel of an electric drive, the All-New Micra has been meticulously engineered to provide a performance that goes above and beyond previous generations and will delight new and existing drivers alike.

Significantly lighter than many of its peers, and despite its solid and robust look, the new model weights just 1400kg (1524kg for the larger battery option) – allowing for increased efficiency, performance and handling versus its heavier counterparts.

With its battery pack sitting as low as possible within the architecture (the AmpR shared EV platform), a front suspension utilising independent struts and passive dampers, and a rear suspension consisting of multi-link geometry – a configuration typically found in higher segment vehicles – the All-New Micra offers brilliant driving dynamics, and a best-in-class ride and handling. At the same time, All-New Micra’s optimised weight, instant torque response, and quick response steering combine to deliver a lively driving performance that lives up to its personality.

Much like the interior ambience, the nature of the drive characteristics can be tailored according to the driver’s mood, via a switch on the steering wheel. The change in mode adjusts the power and torque availability, throttle response, steering tune, as well as ambient lighting, the colour used on the screen and the information which is displayed. The default drive mode is “comfort”, which gives the best balance of response, efficiency and ease of driving. In “sport” mode, the full power and torque are available while the throttle response becomes sharp and the steering effort increases to give more substantial feedback via the wheel. “Eco” mode optimises the All-New Micra’s performance with the emphasis on efficiency, while throttle response is softened and the steering effort is reduced, encouraging a more placid driving style. Finally, “Perso” mode allows the driver to configure the various parameters to their preferences.

All-New Micra’s performance is further complemented through the recycling of kinetic energy via regenerative braking, with the driver able to configure the settings using “paddles” behind the steering wheel. Increasing the amount of regenerative braking means the All-New MICRA decelerates more markedly. Meanwhile, All-New Micra also boasts Nissan’s e-Pedal system, offering a one-pedal electric driving experience with the level of regeneration tuned to allow easy, effortless one-pedal urban driving in most situations. The e-Pedal system will bring the All-New MICRA to a complete stop for added convenience.

“The All-New Micra combines irresistible and playful design, with intuitive tech and an EV powertrain which delivers both excellent range and fast-charging capability for an easy and enjoyable ownership experience. I’m confident that the All-New Micra will please both the head and the heart of buyers who are looking for an agile EV for their daily lives and longer trips,” said Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President, Product and Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

Intuitive tech and connected experience

Integrated throughout the All-New Micra are purposeful and seamless technology features – all designed to provide an uplifting and connected on-board and off-board experience for drivers and passengers alike. Considerable time and study has been expended on developing NissanConnect with Google built-in services to create a car that is an extension of the customer – allowing them to make calls, stream music, plan their trips, connect with smart home devices, message contacts and control several vehicle functions through voice-control to ensure safe driving.

The All-New Micra is the second vehicle in Nissan’s European range to have Google built-in as part of the NissanConnect infotainment system – and as such comes standard with Google Maps. Once signed-in with a personal Google Account, drivers can access their favourite locations – reducing the dependence on a mobile phone and cellular phone network. Over-the-air updates ensure the map information is always current.

And Google Maps also plays a central role in the All-New Micra’s In-Car Route Planning capability. It enables drivers to set the destination and, if the destination is beyond the available range, it will propose charging stations enroute, taking into account state-of-charge, average energy consumption and temperature. It will even pre-condition the battery ready for optimum charging speed.

Drivers also gain access to an ecosystem of apps available on Google Play for download into the car. They can conveniently listen to their favourite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more directly from their car – ideal ways to pass the time while a quick charge is taking place!

The inclusion of Google Assistant allows the driver to use their voice for hands-free help and communications on the go. Drivers can just say “Hey Google”, and they are able to control the vehicle’s heating and air-conditioning system, heated seats, navigate to their next destination, or control smart home devices without taking their eyes off the road.

NissanConnect elevates the EV ownership experience through the off-board connectivity via the NissanConnect services app – available on all grades of All-New Micra.

Control is always at driver’s fingertips with the connectivity app, providing access to features such as battery state of charge, car location, charging history, and remote control of various features such as cabin temperature and charging schedule.

By offering both on-board and off-board connectivity, All-New Micra allows seamless interaction with the car as a natural part of the owner’s daily routine.

The All-New Micra is also available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard owners who prefer to mirror their mobile phone.

Advanced safety systems

At the heart of all Nissan vehicles is a commitment to safety, and the All-New Micra is no different despite its size. For peace of mind on the highway, the All-New MICRA is available with Nissan ProPilot assist, offering lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and emergency braking. Additional features include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Speed Assist and Driver Monitoring System all provide an impressive level of reassurance for the driver and passengers.

The All-New Micra also offers Blind Spot Warning Intervention, Lane Change Warning, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Occupant Safe Exit alert.

Coming to a street near you

European sales of the All-New Micra will start in late 2025.

“We are proud to oversee the return of the Micra name to Nissan’s range in Europe. It’s a name with over 40 years of history and the new chapter it will write for Nissan and our customer is a purely electrified one – but it remains true to its DNA of being playful, audacious and agile. It will electrify the streets wherever it goes,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Marketing & Mobility, Nissan AMIEO.

SOURCE: Nissan