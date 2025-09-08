“Welcome home.” – Experience Mercedes-Benz at IAA Mobility 2025

An exclusive ‘Pre-Night’ event on the eve of the show celebrates the brand’s highlights in Munich with the world premiere of the all-new electric Mercedes‑Benz GLC



CEO Ola Källenius unveiled a new chapter in the illustrious history of Mercedes‑Benz today. Embodying this vision is the all-new electric GLC (provisional figures: Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology | energy consumption combined: 14.9-18.8 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)[1] – an all-round superstar that redefines the benchmark for iconic design and digital intelligence. It is entirely modern yet reassuringly familiar – a true Mercedes‑Benz in every sense. The all-new electric GLC was revealed during the “Pre-Night” event on the eve of the show at the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion on Apothekenhof at the Munich Residence.

“With the new electric GLC, the biggest product-launch programme in our company’s history continues to gain momentum. We’re not just introducing a new model – we’re electrifying our top seller. It will feature a bold new design language, cutting-edge technology, our MB.OS operating system and performance that sparks excitement. The all-new GLC is comfort, dynamics, efficiency and intelligence in perfect harmony.” Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

World premiere of the all-new electric GLC: Effortlessly uncompromising

Building on the success story of its best-selling GLC, Mercedes‑Benz is expanding its range with a new electric variant. At market launch, the Mercedes‑Benz GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, which has a range of up to 713 kilometres1, will be available. The electric GLC is the first member of a new vehicle family and reinterprets the brand’s face with the newly designed grille. Designed from the ground up for electric performance, it impresses with exceptional range, efficiency and fast charging. At the same time, it sets new standards in design, value, versatility and spaciousness. The electric GLC seamlessly combines the reliability and elegant sophistication typical of Mercedes‑Benz with state-of-the-art electric drive technology and intuitive software. It also effortlessly adapts to a wide range of needs and lifestyles. This ensures a seamless driving experience that embodies the iconic, versatile, intuitive and smooth character synonymous with the GLC. And it is the world’s first car with a vegan interior option certified by The Vegan Society. More information is available here.

“Welcome home.” – The brand stands for timeless values and unforgettable moments

For almost 140 years, the brand has been recognised for engineering excellence, iconic design and safety. Above all, every model is instantly recognisable as a Mercedes-Benz due to the feel of comfort and quality – an unmistakable and intuitive experience inside the car. It starts with the iconic grille and extends through the design, the most important features and across the entire model portfolio. The brand promise “Welcome home.” is the focus of all Mercedes‑Benz activities at IAA Mobility 2025.

“Welcome home. That is our promise to our customers. Whenever they come into contact with our brand – in one of our dealerships, on our website or behind the wheel. Whether they get into a CLA, GLC or S‑Class. No matter which drive they choose. Every detail instantly says: This is Mercedes‑Benz. You will feel safe, secure and full of confidence. This feeling is no coincidence. It is the result of almost 140 years of technical excellence, passion for every detail, craftsmanship and emotion. Quite simply: no matter how far you drive – you will always feel at home in your star.” Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Sales

The new stars – CLA Shooting Brake, CLA Hybrid, record-breaking CONCEPT AMG GT XX and VLE prototype

Mercedes-Benz presents four show premieres at this year’s IAA Mobility. The CLA Shooting Brake is the second model in the new CLA family and the first all-electric Mercedes‑Benz estate. It combines the elegance, sportiness and intelligence of the CLA with extra space as well as a high degree of interior versatility. It will be joined in the Mercedes‑Benz Pavilion by the CLA with the new hybrid powertrain. More information on the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA

The third model to make its show debut at IAA Mobility 2025 is the CONCEPT AMG GT XX. On the legendary high-speed track in Nardò, southern Italy, the CONCEPT AMG GT XX broke a total of 25 long-distance records and demonstrated its superior endurance under extreme test conditions. Among them was for the greatest distance ever covered by an electric vehicle within 24 hours. This technology programme from Mercedes‑AMG offers a glimpse of the forthcoming high-performance architecture, AMG.EA. It features revolutionary drivetrain technologies that will go into series production next year. More information on the CONCEPT AMG GT XX

The line-up of premieres is completed by a prototype of the all-new electric VLE, which provides an outlook on the future grand limousines that will hit the roads next year. In 2026, the VLE will mark the beginning of a new era at Mercedes‑Benz Vans. With up to eight seats, the VLE portfolio will range from flexible vehicles for families and customers with an active lifestyle to exclusive shuttles. Bringing the best of two worlds together, the VLE combines limousine-like driving behaviour with MPV-like versatility. It will be the first model based on the newly developed, modular and scalable van architecture. More information on the VLE

MANUFAKTUR – Inside the World of Craftsmanship at Studio Odeonsplatz

Alongside the main Mercedes‑Benz showcase at the Apothekenhof, Studio Odeonsplatz offers IAA Mobility 2025 visitors behind-the-scenes insights into the MANUFAKTUR programme — the brand’s ultimate expression of individualisation. Rooted in over 120 years of heritage, MANUFAKTUR celebrates the tradition of hand-built excellence and timeless attention to detail. It is highlighted by the craftsmanship behind the S‑Class and brought to life through a fully personalised Mercedes‑AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE (energy consumption combined, weighted: 11.1 kWh/100 km plus 7.9 l/100 km | fuel consumption combined discharged battery: 11.8 l/100 km | CO 2 emissions combined, weighted: 179 g/km | CO 2 class combined, weighted: C | CO₂ class discharged battery: G)[2] The exhibition features curated materials, exclusive finishes and bespoke details that transform every star into a personal statement.

The Community Hub immerses visitors in the atmosphere of a modern atelier. With paint colours and finishes, a high-tech visualiser and an array of material swatches, embroidery samples and trim parts, it helps customers build unique cars that reflect their personality.

Test drives – bringing the world of Mercedes‑Benz to life

Mercedes-Benz is once again participating in the IAA Experience, which allows visitors to enjoy test drives in a variety of all-electric and electrified Mercedes‑Benz vehicles. Forging a link between the city and the exhibition centre, Mercedes-Benz will use the IAA Experience to showcase the next level of mobility. From the passenger seat of specially prepared CLA models, visitors can experience MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO with SAE Level 2 urban point-to-point assistance functions. The system will be available in China this year and in the U.S. next year. Alongside an expert from Mercedes-Benz, they will also be able to step into the driver’s seat of an all-electric EQS or S-Class. There, they can engage in secondary activities like browsing the web or watching a movie while DRIVE PILOT takes over the dynamic driving task. DRIVE PILOT is the world’s fastest system for conditionally automated driving – at speeds of up to 95 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz Pavilion– an illuminated space for multiple brand experiences

The striking illuminated sculpture in the centre of the Apothekenhof of the Munich Residence’s courtyard represents the brand’s new iconic grille on a grand scale. Visitors are guided through the sculpture via a central walkway. On display are several current and future vehicles, spearheaded by the star of the show – the all-new electric GLC. Inside, guests can expect an immersive 360-degree space. The highlight models will be presented here, including the world premiere of the electric GLC, and show debuts for the CONCEPT AMG GT XX and the all-electric CLA Shooting Brake. Visitors can also gain interactive insights into technology and discover the story behind the brand promise “Welcome home.”. The pavilion offers entertainment for the whole family, including hospitality areas and an interactive kids’ trail. It can be visited free of charge from 9-13 September from 10.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. and 14 September from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

IAA Summit – showcasing forward-thinking technologies

At the Mercedes‑Benz booth in Hall B3, trade visitors have the chance to get a closer look at some of the showpiece technologies that are inspiring the next generation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Three models take centre stage – the CONCEPT AMG GT XX, the new electric GLC and the electric CLA Shooting Brake. Mercedes‑Benz experts will also be on hand to offer deep-dive insights into the latest technologies, including EV charging and ADAS functions.

[1] Figures are preliminary and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. At present, there has been neither an EC type approval nor a certificate of conformity with official values. There may be discrepancies between the figures provided and the official values.

[2] The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedures) measurement procedure. The fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions of a passenger car depend not only on the efficient use of fuel by the car, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

