wejo and Waycare announce data partnership in Nevada

wejo Ltd, a UK-based tech firm that’s transforming global mobility through connected vehicle data, and Waycare, a smart mobility cloud-based traffic management firm operating in the US and Israel, today announce a new partnership in which Waycare will utilise wejo’s connected car data for more accurate traffic management solutions. The long-term partnership will be implemented into an existing program in Nevada, eventually expanding on to further states.

Waycare software is currently used by several Nevada transportation and safety management agencies to identify and respond to incidents quicker, providing data-driven insights to help them take proactive measures to improve traffic safety:

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTCSN)

Freeway & Arterial System of Transportation (FAST)

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP)

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) and Maintenance

wejo’s data will supplement Waycare’s existing traffic data sources, providing agencies with a comprehensive overview of conditions on the roads. The integration allows the Waycare platform to more accurately detect and predict incidents and determine risk on roadways.

The global connected car market was valued at $63 billion in 2017, and is forecast to increase to $225 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025 (1). wejo curates, transforms and normalises this data to support partners including Waycare.

“Almost all drivers in highly populated areas experience a great deal of traffic congestion, delayed journeys, and an increased risk of accidents,” says wejo Chief Executive, Richard Barlow, “We are working together with Waycare to reduce these delays and improve road safety.”

“The dynamic nature of the urban environment requires that agencies become more proactive about the conditions on their roads,” says Waycare CIO, Shai Suzan, “We are thrilled to support cities around the US by providing a solution that has demonstrated an improvement in congestion and road safety.”

Source: (1) Allied Market Research report published on 27 February 2019: “Connected Car Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025”

