WEG launches new WEMOB Parking Recharging Station for electric vehicles

Improved technology, sustainability, connectivity and safety for you and your electric vehicle

Leading automation manufacturer, WEG has launched the new generation of WEMOB Parking. The solution is part of the WEMOB Electric Vehicle Recharging Stations (WEG Electric Mobility) line, which is specially designed to meet power, speed and safety features needed when recharging electric vehicles.

WEMOB Parking is a station up to 22 kW (semi-fast) that features charging options for one or two electric vehicles simultaneously, and a multicolour LCD screen with high resolution and brightness for ease use in any light condition. A compact and redesigned charging station, developed to complete the AC WEMOB line, but this time with new features and more connectivity. In addition, it allows access control via proximity cards (RFID tags) or cell phone apps.

WEMOB Parking is compatible with a range of single-phase, two-phase or three-phase voltages, and management platforms can be connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, LAN ethernet or 4G. This connection allows remote updates and communication across the whole line, allowing easy connection to management platforms.

The recharging station also includes an energy meter, which collects time and consumption data at every recharge and provides this information instantly

The WEMOB station can be easily installed on walls or pedestals, both indoors and outdoors. It is resistant to water splashes, dust and UV rays, and achieves ANATEL Class B RF emission certification, making it suitable for use in any environment. Ideal for shared use in public and private parking lots, WEMOB Parking is the perfect choice to recharge your electric vehicle safely and reliably.

To find out more about WEG’s new parking recharging station, visit weg.net.

SOURCE: WEG