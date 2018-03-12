Webinar: The smart car in the smart city – an Automotive World webinar

Date: Monday 19 March 2018 @ 11.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 20.30 New Delhi
With the automotive industry focusing on CASE technology – connected, autonomous, shared and electric – this panel discussion will address the role of the car in the smart city of the future.
Panellists:
- Mark de la Vergne, Chief of Mobility Innovation, City of Detroit
Moderator:
- Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World
To register, follow this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/events/webinar-smart-car-smart-city/
If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.