Webfleet: UK fleets identify AI as key to safer roads, research reveals

Real-time driver alerts and assistance powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are being recognised as key to improving fleet safety, with 69% of UK fleet operators identifying them as AI’s most promising application.

The finding comes from a new study conducted by Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, and video telematics partner Lytx®, which surveyed 200 UK fleet decision-makers1.

More than two-thirds (68%) highlighted AI’s role in analysing telematics data to provide deeper insights into driver behaviour and vehicle performance, while 65% see its ability to predict accidents before they occur as a key benefit.

AI is set to become a cornerstone of fleet safety, empowering operators to take a proactive approach to risk management, said Beverley Wise, Regional Director for Webfleet, UKI.

By providing real-time driver alerts and turning data into actionable insights, AI not only helps to reduce risk but also actively supports drivers in making safer decisions on the road.

As fleets look to improve safety and operational efficiency, 91% of fleet managers plan to invest in next-generation safety technologies, including AI and advanced telematics, within the next three years.

Video telematics solutions integrated with AI are also playing a critical role in improving safety.

The study found that 97% of HGV fleets report a reduction in safety incidents after adopting video safety technologies, with van fleets close behind at 91%.

By identifying risky behaviours, such as distraction or fatigue, and alerting drivers in real-time, fleets can support drivers out on the road and empower them to make better decisions, said Klaus Burgstaller, Sales Director at Lytx.

Our research highlights that safety improvements help to ensure that every driver returns home safely and holds even wider benefits across operational efficiency, compliance and cost reduction.

The research insights can be found in the UK Fleet Safety Report.

1Research conducted among 100 UK fleet decisionmakers with responsibilities predominantly for van fleets and 100 with responsibilities predominantly for HGV fleets.

