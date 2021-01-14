Webfleet Solutions collaborates with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH to offer integrated telematics solution via OEM.connect programme

Webfleet Solutions, Europe’s number one telematics provider and part of Bridgestone, today announced that Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services has joined its OEM.connect partner programme. This means that Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and vans with line fitted connectivity are ready to connect with Webfleet Solutions’ service platform WEBFLEET. Eliminating the need for after-market hardware installations, the integrated solution makes it faster, easier and cheaper for fleet managers to utilise telematics technology.

With the joint product offering, vehicles can transmit vehicle data directly to WEBFLEET, Webfleet Solutions’ award-winning fleet management solution. All that is needed to connect the vehicles is the vehicle identification number (VIN). With the valuable OEM data, WEBFLEET provides clear, actionable insights supporting fleet managers to maximise fleet performance, reduce operating costs and encourage green and safe driving while assuring data security with an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified service.

‘We are happy to partner with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services to further expand our OEM.connect programme and offer an integrated telematics solution to our joint customers,’ says Taco van der Leij, Vice President Webfleet Solutions Europe. ‘With OEM.connect we are unlocking the end-user value of vehicle connectivity to simplify fleet management and reduce costs, with a secure and affordable solution. The cooperation underlines once more the importance of telematics data and their analysis for fleets and how pooling expertise can accelerate the application of this technology’.

With OEM.connect, passenger car and van customers can access the standard WEBFLEET applications, including fleet performance reporting, trip data, GPS tracking and fuel consumption, helping to streamline their operations. Instant notifications around vehicle diagnostics, such as tyre pressure warnings, mean the fleet’s health status can be monitored in real time, enabling fleet managers to keep their drivers safe and minimise vehicle downtime. All vehicle data is displayed in the WEBFLEET interface and can also be accessed from anywhere via the WEBFLEET mobile app.

OEM.connect for Mercedes-Benz vehicles is available to order now in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Poland and the Netherlands. The programme will be made available in more countries and regions in future.

SOURCE: Webfleet