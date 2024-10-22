Webfleet launches EV Charger Monitoring to boost fleet readiness and reliability

Fleet managers can monitor private chargers across multiple sites and their vehicles on the same platform, regardless of charger brand or management system

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, has introduced its new EV Charger Monitoring solution, allowing fleet managers to monitor electric vehicles and private chargers on a single platform.

This unique solution – resulting directly from the recently introduced EV Services Platform – integrates charger data directly into the Webfleet fleet management platform, ensuring operational reliability without the need for additional hardware.

Having all information in one place, with key insights to improve EV charging strategies, not only simplifies EV fleet management but also provides fleet managers with peace of mind.

Daniel Lopes, Deputy Area Manager at Protectas in Switzerland, who has integrated the solution in their fleet of 16 electric vehicles, said: Webfleet EV Charger Monitoring has simplified our EV fleet management by streamlining the oversight of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, making sure our fleet is charged and ready to run.

Taco Olthoff, Director EV Programme at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, added: “One of the most important things for managers operating EVs is to make sure they can keep running their business reliably.

EV Charger Monitoring supports this. A fleet manager gets an overview, in Webfleet, of all charging stations at various locations, regardless of the supplier.

We want to avoid the risk of starting the workday with an uncharged EV, which could lead to an unplanned stop at a fast charger, increasing both time and costs. Our solution allows for notifications, should something unexpectedly go wrong.

The solution provides fleet managers with real-time updates on charger availability, occupancy, speed and vehicle-to-charger location, while supporting multi-site monitoring.

This way, fleet managers stay informed upon charging issues that can impact fleet operations.

In addition to providing real-time status and notifications, the dedicated dashboard in Webfleet offers key insights into energy costs, consumption, usage trends and average charging time, allowing customers to track charging performance and improve their EV charging strategy.

The comprehensive overview helps fleets manage expenses, occupancy and charging trends, providing opportunities for optimisation and fleet growth.

Any charger brand following open charging protocols (OCPP and OCPI) can be integrated into the fleet management user experience without needing additional hardware, by leveraging the EV Services Platform ecosystem.

Webfleet is compatible with any charge point management system (CPMS) with the latest OCPI standards and is already integrating with EV Service Platform partners Bia, Evesto, Ampeco and Monta.

The Webfleet EV Charger Monitoring solution is available to European Webfleet customers.

SOURCE: Webfleet