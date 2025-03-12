Webfleet introduces its new Driver Terminal PRO X: a rugged, high-performance tablet for fleet professionals

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, is introducing its new flagship Driver Terminal: the PRO X

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, is introducing its new flagship Driver Terminal: the PRO X. The rugged professional tablet, designed specifically for truck and van fleets, comes with enhanced performance and quick access to Webfleet Work App and professional navigation. With the ability to be tailored to business needs, the PRO X is the perfect allrounder for fleets looking for a long-lasting device to increase operational performance and service reliability.

The PRO X connects drivers and businesses to manage jobs easily by offering access to Webfleet fleet management services directly from the tablet. With the Webfleet Work App pre-installed, fleets can use a range of advanced Webfleet features, including workflow management, electronic Proof of Delivery (ePOD) and two-way communication between drivers and fleet managers, plus access to additional Webfleet services like Cold Chain, Remaining Drive Times and OptiDrive ranking to let drivers see peer performance.

With seamless access to TomTom GO Fleet, van and truck fleets can benefit from best-in-class professional navigation with the latest technologies, such as live ETA reporting, smart alerts for traffic or low-emission zones, and key POIs for trucks and EVs. And combined with OptiDrive, the driver receives realtime feedback to help improve driving behaviour. Maps are now easily pre-installed and automatically updated monthly.

The new high-per­formance Driver Terminal assists the professional driver for both in-cabin and on-site use. With its large anti-glare screen, rugged design, removable battery and intuitive buttons for a quick access to key apps, the PRO X is a long-lasting and future-proof device offering a unique driver experience.

It’s set up for a fast roll-out in the field and can be customised to meet different business needs, with an integrated Mobile Device Management (MDM) system, allowing fully remote configuration of the devices’ home screen, app auto-start and more. Unlike commercial tablets, the PRO X is built for professional use, offering durability, purpose-built accessories, and expert fleet support. It combines Webfleet’s and TomTom’s experience in advanced navigation, and it is Android Enterprise Recommended, allowing devices to be tailored more quickly to customer needs.

Annick Renoux, Vice President of Webfleet Europe said: At Webfleet, we are always committed to delivering smart solutions that enhance the working conditions and safety of our customers and their drivers, power by the latest technology. That’s why we are proud to introduce the new PRO X—now with even more functionality to help fleet managers streamline their operations, boost efficiency and strengthen their connection with field teams like never before.

The PRO X Driver Terminal at-a-glance:

8″ robust glass screen, equipped with anti-glare and glove/wet-hand support.

Rugged design with best-in-class on-site handling performance, superior protection against drops, vibration, temperature, water, sun and dust.

Android 13 with Google Services, future-proof and ready for an Android 15 upgrade.

Webfleet Work App pre-installed, with direct access to advanced Webfleet fleet management services.

Professional navigation pre-installed, with TomTom GO Fleet including best-in-class truck navigation and accurate ETAs.

Android Enterprise Recommended, fully configurable with app auto-start support for enterprise customization and faster rollout.

Removable battery, with issue detection alert.

Built for professional use, equipped with gyroscope, compass, accelerometer, light and temperature sensors.

The PRO X will be available to purchase in Europe, Australia and New Zealand from March 2025, with more regions launching later this year.

SOURCE: Webfleet