Webasto’s compact campervan solutions

At this year’s Caravan Salon exhibition in Düsseldorf, the supplier of thermal systems will be showcasing new space saving solutions

From a new hybrid heating and hot water system to two new refrigerators from the Freeline Slim range Webasto, the supplier of thermal solutions, will be presenting its extensive portfolio for mobile traveling at booth A60 in Hall 13.

“Hybrid 3” – comforting warmth with a small footprint

Double heating power ahead: The hybrid combination of diesel-powered air heater from Webasto and gas boiler from Whale has been available for motorhomes for some time. Now, a smaller version for campervans is ready for market launch. “Hybrid 3” is the name given to the Air Top 2000 STC space heater and Whale Expanse water heater combination, which offers a total heating capacity of 3.35 kilowatts. Since Webasto is the exclusive sales partner for Whale products in continental Europe, the hybrid solution comes “from a single source”. The units can be positioned flexibly inside the vehicle, including underfloor installation, consuming no valuable storage space. The air distribution ducts have also been reduced to just 60 millimeters in diameter for campervan installation. The boiler is optionally available for use with gas only or with auxiliary electric heating; both variants meet the requirements of the EU Drinking Water Directive.

By combining the units from Webasto and Whale, simultaneous heating and showering are possible with only minimal heating times, because both units each give 100 percent of their heating output for either space heating or hot water production. Using the diesel-powered space heater means that gas cylinders can be smaller, in turn saving valuable space and weight. The air heater can be operated using various controllers, including the convenient Webasto Thermo Connect app.

Low-consumption Freeline Slim 70 and 90 refrigerators

Webasto is exhibiting two new refrigerator models for space-saving integration in campervans and motorhomes. The Freeline Slim 70 with a total gross volume of 70 liters offers plenty of space for food and drinks, 12 liters of which are used as a freezer. The larger Freeline Slim 90 has an 11-liter freezer compartment and a total gross volume of 90 liters. With their dimensions of 420x821x450 and 420x975x485 millimeters (WxHxD), the two cooling units are very slim and are particularly suitable for shorter vehicles. The use of the latest highly efficient nano-compressor technology in conjunction with the environmentally friendly refrigerant R600a guarantees extremely low power consumption at 290 Wh/24h and 340 Wh/24h. Both cooling units are operated via a digital control panel, which can be used to select various additional functions like noise-reduced night-time operation and power-saving mode.

SOURCE: Webasto