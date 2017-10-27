Webasto SE expands its Management Board

At its last meeting, the Webasto SE Supervisory Board decided to expand the Management Board of Webasto SE and to appoint Freddy Geeraerds (57) as an additional member to the Board. In his position on the Board of Webasto SE, Geeraerds will be responsible for the Chinese market. He has been responsible for the roof business of Webasto in China since 2010 and he has held overall responsibility for the roof business of the automotive supplier in Asia since 2015.

Furthermore, Matthias Arleth (50) was appointed Deputy Chairman at the meeting. The changes will take effect on November 1, 2017. No other changes were made to the Management Board of Webasto SE.

“I am pleased that Freddy Geeraerds and Matthias Arleth will be undertaking additional tasks in the Webasto Group and wish them every success in this regard,” said Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE. “I am looking forward to continuously expanding our position as a global innovative system partner to the automotive industry together with them and our CFO, Jürgen Reimer.”

