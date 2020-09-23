Webasto presents innovations around the convertible roof system with start-ups at EXPO 8

Collaborative and future-oriented: Webasto, world market leader for roof systems, presents joint projects with start-ups at EXPO 8 (Sept. 23-24) of the open innovation platform “Startup Autobahn”. The innovations developed with three young companies focus on convertible roof systems. For the first time, the event will be completely virtual.

Together with “Imagine Intelligent Materials”, Webasto presents a convertible roof system with integrated anti-pinch protection. The roof fabric is covered with a graphene layer which acts like a super sensor. One touch of the roof or the interior lining is enough to stop the opening or closing movement immediately. This is absolutely new, because for protection reasons currently convertible roofs can only be opened and closed by pushing the button. Also remote control is only possible to a limited extent.

In cooperation with “Forciot”, Webasto shows high-tech sensors that measure and display the various dynamic forces acting during opening and closing the convertible top in real time. For this purpose, the sensors are integrated into the flexible part of the convertible top, that means between the cover and the interior lining of the soft top. Thanks to the real-time transparency on the many variables that interact in a complex way, such as temperature, dimensions, internal stresses and strains, the engineers can react quickly and efficiently during development and if necessary make adjustments.

With the Noiseless Acoustics Sense Module, Webasto together with “NL Acoustics” show how to detect errors during the extensive test cycles via acoustic signals. For this purpose the Noiseless Acoustics Sense Module is integrated into the convertible roof test system. During test operation, the acoustic signals of the system are recorded, bundled in the central Sense Module and evaluated in the final test report. In this way, the endurance tests, which can last up to three months, can be assessed without manual assistance and faults can be detected early on, even before the mechanical failure of the system.

Webasto has been anchor partner of “Startup Autobahn”, the German branch of the US “Plug and Play Tech Center”, since end of 2017. The innovation platform connects start-ups with industry-leading corporate partners from the mobility and digitization sectors to successfully develop production-ready implementations. “As a long-standing, global systems partner of the automotive industry, improvement and innovation are deeply rooted in our DNS,” explains Matthias Arleth, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Webasto SE and responsible for technology topics at the Webasto Group. ” In order to further expand our position as market leader, the exchange in the network Startup Autobahn is very valuable for us. Here we receive completely new impulses”.

Interested listeners can also participate virtually at the event. Register for free at: https://expo8.pnptc.events/register

SOURCE: Webasto