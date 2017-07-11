Webasto panorama roof “Best Product of the Year 2017”

Webasto products combine unique innovative power and performance, the highest quality and appealing design. The judges‘ panel of the Plus X Award certainly affirmed that, conferring awards on the Webasto panorama roof with ambient lighting in three categories: “Innovation”, “High Quality” and “Design”. The international jury of experts is so impressed with the roof system, that in a second round of awards, it awarded the product the additional accolade of “Best Product of the Year 2017”. In 2016, BMW had already honored the roof system featuring the ingenious light graphics with the “Supplier Innovation Award” in the category “Emotional Experience”.

The Plus X Award is conferred exclusively on pioneering innovations that also meet the highest standards. “We are very proud of the award for the ‘Automotive Component of the Year 2017’. That is an expression of appreciation for the special added value that this product offers end customers,” says Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE. This is based on the world market leader’s longstanding, extensive knowledge of the market. Developers around the world are constantly working with great enthusiasm on creating even more extraordinary comfort experiences for the world of mobility of today and tomorrow.

The Plus X Award is an innovation prize for products in the areas of technology, sports and lifestyle. Back in 2015, the Webasto panorama roof with infrared absorption technology had already won the award in the categories “Innovation” and “High Quality”.

