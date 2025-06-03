Webasto makes progress in restructuring

Restructuring is on track and expected to be completed in 2028

Since March 2025, Joerg Buchheim has been driving the transformation of Webasto, a global systems partner to the automotive industry, as Chairman of the Management Board together with Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) Johann Stohner. Despite the ongoing tense situation and the challenging economic conditions, Buchheim is not dissatisfied with the current development: “The restructuring of Webasto aims to adapt the Group to the changed market situation. This is characterized by global crises, weaker and fluctuating demand, intensifying competition and an overall decline in planning reliability. Our focus is now with all consistency on regaining our profitability and strengthening our competitiveness in the long term. The restructuring is proceeding according to plan, we are making good progress, and a financing solution is in sight.”

Together with the supervisory board, owners and financing partners, Buchheim and his Management Board team are continuing to work intensively and constructively on a restructuring concept for the company. CRO Stohner confirms: “There is agreement on the scope for a solution, and on this basis, we recently agreed to extend the existing stabilization agreement until the summer. Until then, we will do everything we can to find a viable and sustainable financing solution for the entire restructuring phase.” In the words of Chairman Buchheim, the restructuring is expected to be completed successfully in 2028.

Declining turnover of group in 2024, solid start to 2025

In order to tackle the increasing challenges in the automotive industry, Webasto launched a restructuring program at the end of 2024. As part of this, the company also adjusted its capacities to the lower demand. Overall, the number of employees declined from 16,600 (end of 2023) to 15,300 (end of 2024) over the course of the past year. In the same period, the sales of Webasto fell to 4.3 billion euros according to preliminary figures. This was around 300 million euros less than in the previous year (2023: 4.6 billion euros). “Webasto has made a solid start to 2025, and we are well on track with the restructuring. Our current figures show that the measures are taking effect. However, considerable efforts are still required to achieve a real turnaround, as business development remains volatile and uncertainties remain high due to trade policy disputes, among other things,” Buchheim emphasizes.

SOURCE: Webasto