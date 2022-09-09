Webasto launches the Webasto Go™ Charger in the US and Canada

Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. expands production of the Webasto Go Mobile EV Charger to end-consumer markets.

Monrovia, Cali., September 09, 2022 – Webasto Charging Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, will launch the Webasto Go, a Level 2 mobile EV Charger, for electric vehicle owners at the Fully Charged LIVE North America 2022 Show in San Diego, California, which takes place Sept. 10-11, 2022. Audiences in the eastern U.S. can also experience the launch at The Battery Show North America 2022 event in Novi, Michigan, Sept. 13-15, 2022.

The mobile charger, developed, tested, and produced by Webasto, is a globally certified product and is now available in the US and Canada for EV-owners to purchase at major retail stores or directly on the Webasto EV Solutions website. Further roll outs are planned for the rest of the world.

“I am excited to now offer the same product performance and high quality to our end-consumers as we have done for our automotive customers,” said Greg White, senior director of Sales for Webasto Charging Systems Aftermarket. “The Webasto Go is a great addition to our wallboxes and overall EV product portfolio, and we can’t wait to launch the same easy-to-use and safe mobile chargers in Germany, Europe and other regions soon”.

Webasto Go Features At-A-Glance

The Webasto Go charger is a global application that comes with region-specific certifications such as UL, cUL, CE and more. The premium dual-voltage (120V and 240V) portable electric vehicle charger is designed to charge all types of EVs, whether at home or on-the-go. Delivering up to 32A, the Webasto Go can add more than 20 miles of driving range per charging hour; enough for most EV drivers to fully charge overnight. The charger is robust, durable, and designed to endure harsh outdoor conditions while keeping users safe from electrical hazards. Webasto Go meets the highest safety standard with grid plug temperature monitoring and leads the industry with Webasto-patented features, like plug-specific electrical current limitations, automatic adapter detection and built-in temperature sensing. Webasto Go has a IP67 rating, which means it can be submerged in up to three feet of water, allowing users to safely charge indoors or outdoors, no matter the weather conditions.

In the U.S., each Webasto Go set includes a NEMA 14-50 grid plug for Level 2 charging and a 120V grid plug for Level 1 charging; it also features a durable 20-foot cable, which makes charging at home or on the road convenient. The European version will provide the same high quality and safety features and will be delivered with region-specific grid plugs.

Official Launch at Fully Charged LIVE 2022 Show and the Battery Show

Webasto officially launches the Webasto Go mobile cordset at the Fully Charged LIVE 2022 in San Diego. Visitors will have the chance to talk to product experts and experience the entire Webasto EV product portfolio, including the Turbo DX and Connect Wallboxes and Webasto’s Digital Solutions offering.

Audiences will also have the chance to meet Webasto EV Supply Equipment experts and experience our charging collection at The Battery Show in Novi. Guests will learn more about our electric vehicle charging cordsets, wallboxes, and digital solutions.

SOURCE: Webasto