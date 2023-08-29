Webasto launches Field Data Monitoring telemetry service for traction batteries

Customers can now access the performance parameters of their Webasto traction batteries. The top 100 automotive supplier lays the foundation for a range of new functions and services with a combination of compact hardware and software.

Gilching – August 29, 2023 – Webasto, system partner for electromobility and one of the leading suppliers in the automotive sector, is expanding its service portfolio with Field Data Monitoring. The telemetry service for the company’s Standard Battery System will allow vehicle manufacturers to acquire traction battery diagnostic data, perform software updates or remote maintenance, and obtain extended warranty services.

More transparency – less effort

A compact, retrofittable hardware module regularly transmits telemetry data collected from operating vehicles to the Webasto Cloud Backend. This provides machine manufacturers with an overview of ongoing performance data and the condition of their vehicle batteries. Customers will benefit from a range of new convenience features integrated in Field Data Monitoring. They include access to extended diagnostic data, over-the-air software updates from Webasto, and options for remote maintenance by trained specialists. The new service kit saves vehicle manufacturers valuable time, costs and effort otherwise invested in face-to-face meetings or maintenance appointments.

In addition, the Field Data Monitoring system meets the requirements for the new warranty offer provided by Guarantee Plus (G+). Webasto uses transmitted telemetry data to compare performance parameters for the Standard Battery System as defined with the customer at regular intervals. Provided vehicles are operated properly, G+ takes effect and offers vehicle and machine manufacturers maximum security through an extended warranty package that covers vehicle operation or possible follow-up costs.

Digital platform for the future

Webasto plans to continue expanding the range of functions offered by Field Data Monitoring. For instance, the system partner is planning upcoming updates that offer direct access to analysis data or performance optimizations for the Standard Battery System. In future, users can expect additional added value through services such as predictive maintenance and error messages via notification, optimization suggestions for daily vehicle operation, and various location services such as geofencing or route optimization.

“Telemetry solutions play an important role in mobility transition. They still offer tremendous optimization potential for electric fleet and special vehicles,” explains Dr. Lena Beckmann, Director of Product and Service Management Battery at Webasto. “With Webasto Field Data Monitoring, we have designed a software environment that provides vehicle and machine manufacturers with new functions for our battery systems. Our customers will benefit from enhanced convenience when operating their machines, while at the same time enjoying greater transparency, control, know-how, and safety.”

SOURCE: Webasto