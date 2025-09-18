Webasto develops roof with iconic “The Dark Knight” emblem for Mahindra

The limited Mahindra BE6 Batman edition includes 999 vehicles featuring an exclusive panoramic glass roof

Not every roof deserves a starring role – but this one does: For the limited Batman edition of the Mahindra BE6, Webasto has reinterpreted the panoramic roof system and placed the famous emblem from the “The Dark Knight” series at its center. This makes the roof an unmistakable trademark of this special edition of the Indian vehicle manufacturer.

Tailor-made solutions support differentiation

“The roof is a prime example of how functionality and emotion can be combined,” says Jan Henning Mehlfeldt, who is responsible for the global roof business at Webasto. “It impressively demonstrates how Webasto contributes to differentiating manufacturers in the market with accurate innovations and features.”

The Mahindra BE6 Batman edition is limited to 999 vehicles and makes it abundantly clear that vehicle roofs are now much more than just functional elements: they are a stage for design, emotion, and comfort. Because even if a superhero probably has different requirements for his vehicles, for all fans, this roof is a real highlight.

Webasto already supplies the ambient light roof for the standard BE6, along with roof systems for other Mahindra vehicles. With up to 18,000 different colors and shapes, high-resolution transparent printing and customizable patterns, the light feature from Webasto enables a look that can be tailored to each customer preference.

SOURCE: Webasto