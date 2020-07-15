Webasto develops compact HEPA air filtration system for rescue and local public transport vehicles

Effective immediately, Webasto, the specialist in heating and air conditioning systems, is offering HEPA air filtration systems for rapid and simple retrofitting. The “HFT 300” and “HFT 600” filtration systems can be retrofitted to all vehicle interiors, for example ambulances, buses and streetcars. They are capable of filtering particles smaller than 0.3 micrometers – including airborne viruses, bacteria, aerosols and dust – from five to ten cubic meters of air per minute. They therefore comply with the requirements of HEPA filter class H14 and the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ecdc). The degree of purification corresponds to 99.995 percent. In rescue vehicles the filters, used in conjunction with personal protective equipment, significantly reduce the risk of infection of emergency medical service operators and patients.

Two filter variants are available in lengths of 60 cm and 120 cm for different sized vehicle interiors. They are capable of decontaminating 300 or 600 cubic meters of air per hour. Several filters can be combined to decontaminate larger spaces. They have a diameter of 20 centimeters, are very light at 3.1 kg and 5.5 kg, and can be mounted in any possible position. If desired, suitable mounting brackets are available from Webasto. Using these, mounting is possible in just 30 minutes. The filtration systems only require a 12 Volt or 24 Volt connection. Filters are replaced with no risk of contamination.

The air filtration systems will be available in Europe from August via the Webasto dealer network.

SOURCE: Webasto