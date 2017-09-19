Webasto convertible roofs bring a sporty breeze to the open road

It takes only a few seconds to turn a two-seater sports car into an open roadster with a purist open-air feel. With its exclusive soft top, Webasto, market leader for convertible roofs, creates just this uninhibited freedom for the two new Mercedes-AMG GT and GT C Roadsters. Using state-of-the art materials, the experts have accomplished the feat of transferring the ultra-sporty character of the vehicle to the roof module, while providing superlative comfort. Thus, after having opened the roof and stowed it behind the seats, the driver can wholeheartedly embrace the breezy freedom of the open road. When it’s closed, the soft top filters out any noise. That’s when a very special acoustic comfort reigns in the interior. Enhanced by its characteristic design line, the Webasto convertible roof punctuates the individual character of the two Mercedes-AMG Roadsters.

In executing the soft top, the specialists at Webasto have brought their proven long-term experience and extensive knowhow of details to bear. The result: A soft top that fuses extreme athletic prowess with superior comfort. Thus, both of these sports cars from the house of AMG are transformed into dreams come true of unique open air adventures.

The technical details

In implementing this convertible roof system, the Webasto experts have introduced multiple technical innovations. The convertible roof of both AMG Roadsters was designed as a high speed-capable soft top by using advanced lightweight materials.

Opening and closing the roof takes about eleven seconds, and that at driving speeds of up to 50 km/h.

The convertible roof stretches over a sophisticated steel-aluminum construction, with a front roof bow made of ultra-lightweight magnesium, another lightweight design innovation. The advantage: Featuring a high level of rigidity and stability, magnesium is about one third lighter than aluminum. In addition to the structure of the chassis, safety in the event of a rollover is afforded by the fixed rollover protection system integrated in the aluminum cross beam.

Already applied in the SLS AMG model range, the principle of a classic parallel folding soft top without a tension bow has undergone consistent enhancement. Webasto refined the concept for AMG’s GT models, among other things with a sophisticated access flap system that closes off the lateral apertures when the roof is open.

To optimize the acoustics of the closed interior, Webasto has integrated state-of-the-art insulation materials in the triple-layer soft top, which is available in the three exterior colors Black, Milano Red and Tonal Beige. The textile scope of delivery and the access flap system are manufactured at the plant in Velky Meder, Slovakia, while the framework and the final assembly of the soft top are completed at the Webasto Competence Center in the lower Bavarian Hengersberg plant.

Technical Information:

• Surface area of the soft top: 2.6 m²

• Opens and closes at driving speeds of up to 50 km/h

• Time required to open and close: 11 sec.

• Trunk capacity (irrespective of roof position): 165 l

• Exterior soft top colors: Black, Milano Red, Tonal Beige

• Color/shade of interior headliner: Black

