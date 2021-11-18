Webasto: Climate-neutral battery production: Schierling photovoltaic system commissioned

Top 100 automotive supplier Webasto is consistently pursuing its path towards sustainable electromobility and will utilize on-site generated solar power to produce batteries at its Schierling site in future

Technological advance meets ecological responsibility: Effective immediately, a large portion of the energy needs of Webasto’s plant in Schierling, Bavaria, will be supplied by the company’s own photovoltaic system. Over the past two months a total of 1,998 solar modules have been installed on the roofs of the production hall.

An output of up to 750 kilowatt peak (kWp) means that the energy needed for battery production can be supplied 100 percent by solar. Covering an area of 4,000 square meters, the photovoltaic system is about half the size of a soccer pitch and generates about 740 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per annum. This equates to the annual energy needs of over 180 four-person households. Carbon dioxine emissions are reduced by approximately 447 tons per annum.

Together with the two megawatt combined heat and power plant installed in 2014, the photovoltaic system is a key component in Webasto’s overall sustainable battery production strategy in Schierling – and a perfect example of a comprehensive energy concept. The concept also includes the exclusive use of green electricity from hydro-electric sources and the upcoming construction of a 1 MWh battery storage system. This will be powered by the in-house photovoltaic system and is later intended to deliver a demand-driven, flexible electricity supply for the site’s production activities or charging points. In theory, it will allow some 15 cars to be charged simultaneously. The battery storage system will re-utilize over 500 second-life battery modules.

“At Webasto, our aspiration is to ensure the future of mobility is ecologically sustainable in terms of resource use – everywhere and in perpetuity. With our battery and charging solutions, we are already making a valuable contribution to electrification. In addition to these investments in e-mobility we are consistently focusing on continuously reducing CO2 emissions at our production sites”, explains Hartung Wilstermann, who holds global responsibility for the Battery Systems division at Webasto.

Made in Schierling for customers around the world

Webasto is underscoring the future importance of its Schierling site with the commissioning of the photovoltaic system. One of the most modern battery system production facilities has already been located here since 2019 – the highly flexible Multi-Product-Line, which can produce up to 40,000 battery systems per annum.

This plant is characterized in particular by its flexible manufacturing system and modularity of its production stations. This allows Webasto to produce battery solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles according to customer specifications as well as its own modular standard battery system.

In Schierling, Webasto will in future also be manufacturing cell modules in the six-figure range for the new battery storage system by photovoltaic maker Solarwatt.

Thanks to its state-of-the-art equipment, the high-tech plant also serves as a model for other Webasto battery plants, such as the one in Dangjin, Korea. From 2022, the first Webasto passenger car battery will, among others, be manufactured there for our customer Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation.

SOURCE: Webasto