Webasto awarded as “Top Employer” for the fourth time in a row

The Top 100 automotive supplier has once again been certified as one of the most attractive employers in Germany, China, the USA and Romania

Attractive working conditions, diverse career opportunities and a global presence – the Top Employers Institute with headquarters in Amsterdam has recognized the family-owned company Webasto as one of the world’s best employers for the fourth time in a row. With this award, the leading HR certification company recognizes the automotive supplier’s outstanding HR work. In addition to Webasto Germany, the companies in the USA, China and Romania also received the coveted seal.

“The Top Employer certification makes us particularly proud and once again confirms our committed and successful work,” says Dr. Marc Pastowsky, Executive Vice President People & Organization at Webasto. “The award underlines our ongoing commitment to offering our employees an attractive working environment with exciting career and development opportunities. Our particularly good results in the areas of diversity & inclusion and sustainability show that we are making good progress in our focus areas.”

Attractiveness through talent development and work-life balance

In order to be certified as a Top Employer, companies must meet high standards in all areas of HR work. These include talent strategy, recruiting, onboarding, working environment, development, sustainability and diversity. The institute examines these aspects in a multi-stage process and compares them with a global benchmark.

Webasto impressed in all categories, making it one of the more than 2,300 top employers worldwide that are characterized by continuous improvement in their HR strategy. The company, headquartered in Stockdorf near Munich/Germany, places particular emphasis on the work-life balance and development opportunities for its employees.

SOURCE: Webasto