Webasto at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart

Webasto is showcasing itself as a leading electromobility system provider at the Battery Show Europe and presents its first own passenger car battery

Three days dedicated to battery-powered mobility – and Webasto is right in the middle of it.

The top-100 automotive supplier from Stockdorf near Munich will be exhibiting at its own booth (6-560) at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart from November 30 to December 2, 2021. Webasto will be showcasing its diverse battery and charging solutions on its exhibition space of some 100 square meters.

Special emphasis will be on Webasto’s first passenger car battery, which is under development for our customer Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation, and will be produced in Dangjin, Korea, from 2022. The first large-scale battery plant in the region is currently under construction there. The car battery will be available in two different variants: a long-range and a basic version.

“As a competent partner, we support our customers around the world by investing in sustainable mobility and successfully electrifying vehicles worldwide. At Webasto, we are fully committed to a future of electric mobility. We combine our many years of expertise in the automotive industry, our global presence, our agile set-up and an exceptional employee culture,” explains Christin-Marie Boudgoust, Director Business Development Webasto Battery Systems.

Batteries “Made in Bavaria”

At the show Webasto is also exhibiting the successor to its popular Standard Battery System for the first time. “The CV NextGen Battery further develops the benefits offered by the first generation and delivers up to 40 percent more energy,” explains Nico Muench, Business Line Manager Batteries Commercial Vehicle at Webasto. “Moreover, we are also tailoring the new battery system even more closely to the needs of our customers in the off-road market, by offering enhanced safety features and simpler operation.” The CV NextGen is expected to be available in 2024.

Until then, customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of the Standard Battery System already available from Webasto. This combines the price benefits of a scalable mass-produced product with the precision fit of a custom solution that is suitable for all types of commercial vehicle.

The battery system is manufactured at Webasto’s Schierling plant in Bavaria. One of the most modern battery system production facilities is located here – the highly flexible Multi-Product-Line, which can produce up to 40,000 battery systems per annum.

Around 20 customers now rely on the modular system, which has been available since 2020, for their vehicles – and the number is continuously increasing. In October, for example, the French mobility service provider Lohr delivered the first “Cristal” electric shuttle system to four French cities. Each of these vehicles is powered by two Webasto batteries.

Another Webasto partner is Huber Automotive. The Mühlhausen-based company converts existing vehicles into either pure electric or plug-in hybrid models, as desired. Huber Automotive recently began transforming the Toyota Land Cruiser into an electric off-roader, using Webasto’s CV Standard Battery System. Thanks to its robust housing it can withstand even the most demanding operations under off-road conditions. At the trade fair, Webasto and Huber will provide information on their successful cooperation during a joint speaker slot on December 1.

Extensive electromobility product portfolio

Together with its battery systems, Webasto will also exhibit a small selection of its charging solutions at the Battery Show. In addition to the latest AC charging station, the Webasto Next, which facilitates intelligent and efficient electric vehicle charging in private and commercial environments at up to 22 kilowatts (kW), products for mobile charging underway, and the design study for a bidirectional DC wallbox will also be on show.

SOURCE: Webasto