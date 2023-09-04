Webasto at IAA Mobility 2023: Innovative roof systems, consistent electrification

Webasto supports manufacturers on the road to electromobility and enables an exceptional driving experience with its innovative and sustainable technologies

Between September 5 and 10 (Summit Hall B3, Booth C40; Open Space Odeonsplatz, Booth OP330), Webasto is showcasing its solutions for making driving an electrifying and fascinating experience at one of the most important trade fairs for mobility. In recent years, the automotive supplier has been consistent in its approach to strategically aligning itself for future growth by expanding its expertise in the field of roof systems, while also focusing on the electromobility segment.

The company has invested almost one billion euros since 2016 to strengthen its concentration on electromobility. The innovative functions in roof systems from Webasto also ensure an exceptional ambience and special level of comfort, for example during autonomous driving.

Systems expertise at a glance

With a futuristic concept study, the automotive supplier demonstrates its comprehensive know-how and systems expertise in electromobility. Webasto develops and manufactures efficient battery systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. In so doing, the company is able to respond to a wide range of customer requirements with a high degree of flexibility. the supplier’s high-voltage heaters temper the interior of hybrid and electric vehicles as well as their traction batteries. Solar cells integrated into the roof convert energy from the sun into electricity for charging the battery and supplying power to the heating system. This can extend the vehicle’s range and reduce emissions. At the touch of a button, switchable glazing offers passengers protection from solar radiation.

Ideas for the battery of the future

Webasto has been dealing with the question of how to consistently combine sustainability and electromobility since the company entered the battery market. At IAA Mobility, the automotive supplier intends to stimulate discussion on this subject and is exhibiting a “green” battery made of wood and recycled materials. It highlights the company’s objective of responsibly using sustainable raw materials in its products, harnessing innovative technologies to ensure its production lines conserve resources, and facilitating recyclability.

Innovation area vehicle roof

Webasto combines decades of expertise in vehicle roof development with a unique flair for implementing tomorrow’s innovations today. The supplier is showcasing innovative roof system functions and celebrating several premieres simultaneously:

For the first time, Webasto is combining ambient light and switchable glazing technologies into a single roof. Moreover, the world market leader for roof systems is also exhibiting the world’s largest openable solar roof. The lightest and fastest convertible hardtop in its class provides an unobstructed view of the sky at all times with an integrated high-tech glass roof.

As the highest point of a car, the vehicle roof also provides the ideal environment for the Roof Sensor Module developed by Webasto. It combines the lidar and camera technologies required for autonomous driving in a fully functional and elegant roof system.

