Webasto at Auto Shanghai 2019: Innovative solutions for the mobility trends of today and tomorrow

Under the motto “Future Mobility Driver” Webasto presents its innovative solutions for the megatrends of mobility at this year’s Auto Show in Shanghai (hall 6.2, booth 6BE101). The systems partner to almost all automobile manufacturers is exhibiting its solutions in the field of electromobility as well as new developments in its core businesses roof and thermo systems. Additionally, Webasto will be highlighting its ideas for the future of mobility by using a digital vehicle concept. This interactive exhibit underscores the systems competence of the automotive supplier while presenting very impressively how Webasto solutions add value to individual transportation of tomorrow. By outlining scenarios of autonomous driving, electrification of the drivetrain and a special experience within the cabin it visualizes how the competencies of Webasto provide key functionalities and outstanding comfort for the future of mobility.

“The Motto of this year’s Auto Shanghai is “Create a Better Life” – this fits perfectly to us and to what we show at the booth. It is what we strive for. We create the future of mobility together with our customers,” says Dr. Holger Engelmann, Chairman of the Management Board, Webasto SE. “We consistently pursue our dual strategy of strengthening our core business areas with the development of new technologies and the expansion of our existing facilities. As well as on the other hand building up new businesses for the mobility trends”, adds Engelmann. “Here in China, we extended our roof business and setup successfully the development and production of our electromobility portfolio. This enables us to offer also to our Chinese customers a comprehensive range of solutions that are locally manufactured and satisfy their requirements,” explains Jan Henning Mehlfeldt, the new President China of Webasto.

Highly efficient solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles

Webasto presents its high voltage Standard Battery System that has the advantage of its modular design. Due to the use of standardized modules the product development process is shortened and the battery system is applicable in several vehicle segments. In addition, the corresponding Vehicle Interface Box (VIB) was developed as an interface between the battery system and the vehicle for user-defined system configurations and programming. The smart chargers TurboDX and Webasto Live allow flexible and future-oriented networking via the mobile network or via Bluetooth and thus can be controlled via app. Further connections such as LAN and WLAN make it possible to connect several charging stations with each other or integrate them into existing networks. A unique selling point of the Webasto Live is that, in addition to authentication via RFID or smartphone, it already supports the activation of charging processes via Plug & Charge. Thanks to their connectivity, the chargers Live and TurboDX™ are not only designed for end customers, but also for automobile manufacturers and commercial customers with their own vehicle fleets. In addition to that, Webasto is presenting the basic charger Webasto Pure and the portable charger TurboCord for convenient charging on the go.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Webasto