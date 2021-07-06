Webasto and Green-G bring the fully electric light truck ecarry to the road

Green-G, a manufacturer of electric vehicles and systems, wants to ensure less pollution in urban areas with the emission-free ecarry. Webasto is supporting the Italian company with its battery and air-conditioning technology

In times of climate change and sustainability Green-G, the young subsidiary of the Italian company Goriziane Holding S.p.A., is focusing on the development of electric vehicles and systems. With the fully electric light truck ecarry Green-G is now celebrating premiere.

The ecarry has been specially developed for service companies and municipalities active in the urban environment. Suitable areas of deployment include, for example, waste disposal services, gardening businesses, urban logistics and last-mile deliveries. The vehicle has approximately the dimensions of a conventional van and therefore is easy to maneuver. This light truck has an N1 vehicle type approval, weighs a maximum of 3.5 tons and reaches speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour. The standard version of the ecarry is equipped with a lithium nickel manganese cobalt battery from Webasto boasting 35 kilowatt hours. The premium ecarry runs on two batteries with a total power of 70 kilowatt hours. Depending on whether one or two batteries are installed, the ecarry can cover over 250 kilometers without the need for recharging.

Green-G also relies on Webasto technology for the ecarry’s interior air conditioning. An electric high-voltage heater is used to heat the inside of the car. It converts direct current into heat with almost no loss. A climate system integrated in the vehicle provides the necessary cooling inside the ecarry. Since all functions associated with thermal management (heating or cooling) generally consume a lot of energy, the engineers of Webasto has developed a special control strategy for the ecarry to save more energy—also depending on the weather conditions. To round off the air conditioning in the ecarry, a control unit is used. It controls all HVAC devices (fan, blower, coolant pump and high-voltage devices) according to the currently required operating mode.

With the ecarry both companies want to contribute to reduce pollution and noise in the areas of deployment of the communal vehicle. And the ecarry is just the beginning. Further electric vehicles are meant to follow. “We want to enrich the world with innovative technological solutions that are in harmony with ecological sustainability. With Webasto we have a partner in the area of batteries and thermal management, which convinces us with its high quality of its products and services”, explains Alessandro Della Torre, Project Leader at Green-G. Webasto would like to continue supporting the Italian company in this endeavor. “We look forward to further accompanying Green-G on their journey by providing our products and the related service packages. Through the insights we gain by integrating our products in the ecarry, we can react to market requirements even more flexibly. This collaboration also gives us the opportunity to further grow in the market of inner-city distribution and communal traffic which is very important for the e-mobility”, explains Manuel Kagelmann, Manager Product Management Batteries, Customized Solutions at Webasto, happily.

