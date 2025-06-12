WeaveGrid’s new in-app feature brings Baltimore Gas and Electric’s Smart Charge Management program to Toyota drivers

Sophisticated integration allows Toyota EV drivers to enroll and participate directly through their vehicle app, simplifying access to grid-supporting programs

WeaveGrid, the leading software company for smart electric vehicle charging, today announced that it has launched a first-of-its-kind in-app experience for Toyota electric vehicle (EV) drivers to easily register for and participate in Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s (BGE) Smart Charge Management program through the Toyota App. By integrating the program into the app, customers can receive key benefits that include: simplified enrollment, an enhanced user experience, increased accessibility, and potential financial incentives.

“This in-app integration represents a major advancement in how drivers interact with utility programs,” said Yakov Berenshteyn, Senior Director of Partner Growth at WeaveGrid. “By meeting Toyota drivers where they already are – in their vehicle app – we’ve eliminated key friction points in the utility program enrollment process. This is exactly the kind of innovation needed to scale smart charging adoption and maximize grid benefits as EV adoption accelerates.”

Toyota EV drivers in the BGE service area can now enroll and participate in utility programs directly through the Toyota App, allowing them to engage with the program in a familiar environment, reducing barriers to program participation. The integration with the Toyota App also allows drivers to receive in-app notifications and updates about program availability, making it easier to stay informed about benefits and opportunities related to their vehicle and charging settings.

“BGE is committed to making EV ownership as seamless and beneficial as possible for our customers,” said Divesh Gupta, Director, Clean Energy Solutions at BGE. “Our Smart Charge Management program already demonstrates how effectively implemented EV managed charging can meet driver mobility needs while deferring costly infrastructure upgrades and improving overall grid resilience. Having an in-app integration, like with the Toyota App, is the next evolution in making these benefits more intuitive and accessible to drivers, facilitating program enrollment growth and creating an increasingly meaningful connection to manage the growing demands on our grid.”

The collaboration builds on BGE’s successful Smart Charge Management pilot, which demonstrated remarkable results in reducing coincident peak demand. A recent Argonne National Lab study (Maryland PSC Case Number 9478, document #734) reviewing the program found a value of up to $300 per vehicle per year for distribution financial benefits alone.

“The collaboration between WeaveGrid, Toyota, and BGE represents a significant advancement in making EV ownership more seamless and beneficial to customers,” said Kody Arai, General Manager, Enterprise Strategy Solutions at Toyota Motor North America. “The in-app integration simplifies the user’s charging experience by bringing program enrollment and management to drivers, making smart charging more accessible and helping to support grid reliability.”

The Maryland Public Service Commission recently approved BGE’s proposal to expand the Smart Charge Management program to 30,000 devices by the end of 2027, underscoring the pressing need to accommodate EV charging with minimal impact on the distribution grid.

SOURCE: WeaveGrid