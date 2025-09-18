WeaveGrid announces strategic investment from LG Technology Ventures

WeaveGrid, a software company that enables rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption on the electric grid, today announced a strategic investment from LG Technology Ventures, the venture capital arm of LG Group

WeaveGrid, a software company that enables rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption on the electric grid, today announced a strategic investment from LG Technology Ventures, the venture capital arm of LG Group. This investment reinforces the company’s position as the preferred platform solution for both automakers and energy companies seeking to securely and seamlessly integrate EVs with the electric grid.

LG Technology Ventures’ participation brings critical energy storage expertise to WeaveGrid’s growing ecosystem of strategic partners. LG Technology Ventures’ investment underscores the need for seamless software solutions in managing load on the electric grid. This partnership positions WeaveGrid to accelerate the development of comprehensive grid-interactive vehicle solutions that leverage advanced battery management and energy storage capabilities.

“LG Technology Ventures recognizes the critical importance of intelligent software platforms in unlocking the full potential of EV batteries as grid assets,” said Dong-Su Kim, CEO of LG Technology Ventures. “WeaveGrid’s proven ability to securely orchestrate EV charging while optimizing grid stability aligns perfectly with our vision of batteries serving as dynamic energy resources. This investment strengthens our commitment to supporting the infrastructure needed for widespread EV adoption.”

By leveraging WeaveGrid’s AI technology and patented software solution, energy companies and automakers can offer enhanced EV owner experiences through optimized charging, potential revenue share opportunities from grid services, and improved customer satisfaction by making charging seamless and cost-effective. WeaveGrid seamlessly integrates EVs with the electric power grid while ensuring that vehicle and battery data is handled with the highest security with a privacy-first approach. WeaveGrid’s EV Management System (EVMS) enables grid-integrated EV charging and offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for utilities, including a platform that enables advanced vehicle-grid integration capabilities and a patented approach to distribution-integrated smart charging orchestration (DISCO).

Joining strategic investors Woven Capital (Toyota’s growth fund), Hyundai Motor Company, and Kia Corporation, this investment by LG Technology Ventures highlights WeaveGrid’s unique position at the intersection of automotive and energy innovation. With leading companies from both the automotive and energy storage sectors investing directly in the platform, WeaveGrid is establishing itself as the definitive solution for comprehensive, cybersecure EV-grid integration.

“With our growing ecosystem of automotive partners, this collaboration enables us to optimize battery performance at both the vehicle and grid level,” said Apoorv Bhargava, CEO of WeaveGrid. “As we advance vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-everything capabilities, we’ll unlock significantly more value for EV drivers while delivering a superior charging experience that maximizes both battery life and grid benefits.”

As the electric vehicle market continues to rapidly evolve alongside growing demand for grid flexibility and energy storage, WeaveGrid’s innovative approach addresses critical challenges, including grid load management, renewable energy integration, and battery optimization. With this latest investment from LG Technology Ventures, WeaveGrid is poised to accelerate the shift towards intelligent, grid-interactive electric transportation, offering a scalable solution that meets the complex needs of automakers, energy companies, utilities, and EV drivers alike.

SOURCE: WeaveGrid