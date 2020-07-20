We Charge: Volkswagen’s new charging service has over 150,000 public charging points

Volkswagen is rolling out its own charging service to coincide with the market launch of the ID. family: With We Charge, customers will be able to charge their electric vehicles at over 150,000 public charging points all over Europe. The We Charge charging card gives them easy access to these charging points. Customers have a choice of three individual tariffs with features such as exclusive conditions for the IONITY high-power charging network. We Charge can be booked and used from mid-August. Volkswagen is thus rounding off its “charging ecosystem” that makes charging electric vehicles as convenient as possible.