Wayve opens testing and development center in Japan, accelerating development of embodied AI for leading automakers

Wayve opens a testing and development center in Yokohama, Japan, extending its global presence alongside the UK, US, Canada, and Germany

Wayve, the Embodied AI company pioneering a next-generation approach to assisted and automated driving, has announced its latest international expansion by establishing a testing and development center in Japan. The center, located in Yokohama, will enable Wayve to accelerate the development of AI-powered driving software in collaboration with leading automakers that are seeking flexible, performant and safe assisted and automated driving technologies.

Wayve’s entry into Japan follows the recent announcement of its planned collaboration with Nissan, as talks continue with other international automotive groups. The expansion also comes after its launch earlier this year in Germany, with the company expanding its international footprint after last year’s $1.05 billion Series C funding round, led by SoftBank Group with participation from NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Uber.

Given Japan’s track record in pioneering next-generation automotive technologies and as a global hub for vehicle production, it is an ideal location for Wayve to refine and scale its AI Driver as it commercializes its technology.

By incorporating training data from Japan’s complex road environments, Wayve will strengthen the generalization of its foundation model and enhance adaptability across global markets. The new Yokohama center will support testing and development in Tokyo and surrounding regions, deepen collaboration with Japanese OEMs, and accelerate product readiness.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO of Wayve: “Japan is a global leader in automotive innovation, defined by its legacy of trust and engineering excellence. By establishing our presence here, we’re embedding those principles into the development of our embodied AI. We’re here to collaborate with local partners to deliver advanced AI software that strengthens the global competitiveness of Japanese automakers and accelerates the rollout of safer and smarter mobility technology.”

Wayve’s Embodied AI software learns from experience and driving data, rather than relying on hand-coded rules, HD maps, or expensive sensors. This allows the system to adapt rapidly across markets and vehicle types. In a recent deployment, Wayve’s end-to-end AI reached near-parity performance in the US after just a few weeks of training data, demonstrating its potential for fast, scalable rollout.

As the Japanese automotive industry responds to shifting consumer expectations and intensifying global competition, Wayve offers a path to leapfrog traditional development cycles and accelerate innovation.

Kentaro Matsui, Managing Partner at SoftBank Global Advisers and Head of the New Business Office at SoftBank Group, and Board Member at Wayve: “As a global automotive powerhouse, Japan is embracing the rise of intelligent, software-first vehicles. Wayve offers a compelling solution to this transition, with AI technology that is global, scalable, and highly adaptive. We believe Wayve’s presence in Japan will catalyze new partnerships and help ensure local automakers remain global leaders.”

Shiro Yamanaka, General Manager, Uber Japan K.K.: “Uber extends a warm welcome to Wayve upon the commencement of their testing and development operations in Japan, as a valued global partner. It is our firm belief that advancements in autonomous driving technology will substantially contribute to resolving Japan’s transportation challenges and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility.”

Yohei Hashimoto, President and CEO, S.RIDE Inc.: “We look forward to S.RIDE collaborating with Wayve, the world’s most advanced mobility technology company, and pioneering the future of innovative mobility services, starting with data collection.”

With testing now active in five of the world’s major automotive markets, Wayve is building the most globally diverse and adaptable AI Driver software for driving automation, designed to meet the evolving needs of automakers and drivers worldwide.

SOURCE: Wayve