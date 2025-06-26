Wayve expands engineering leadership to power next-gen autonomous driving technology

Wayve announces the appointments of Rob Flenniken, Uri Wolfovitz, and Dennis Jackson to key roles in its engineering division, bringing deep expertise that will advance product development.

Wayve, a pioneer in Embodied AI for automotive, announces the appointments of Rob Flenniken, Uri Wolfovitz, and Dennis Jackson, strengthening its engineering leadership. Together, they provide combined expertise in autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, AI platforms, and scalable software solutions. This experience will enhance Wayve’s momentum in delivering cutting-edge technologies for assisted and automated driving worldwide.

Rob Flenniken joins as Vice President of Vehicle Software and will be responsible for producing and supporting a stable and scalable vehicle software platform. This work will enable rapid AI model development and robust integration with automotive hardware and software environments. Rob has a rich and diverse technical background, with over two decades of experience spanning biomedical engineering, mobile devices, consumer electronics, and autonomous vehicles. Most recently, Rob spent three years at Cruise, where he contributed to the scaling of its Chevy Bolt robotaxi fleet and the development of second- and third-generation autonomous vehicle platforms.

Uri Wolfovitz joins as Production Software and Optimisation Director, leading the development and deployment of Wayve’s middle ground reference platforms. For over 17 years, Uri has driven advancements in AI, computer vision, and autonomy. Most recently, he served as VP of Performance Optimisation and Optical Path at Mobileye. He also co-founded DeepBlock, an AI assistant for real estate developers, and was previously COO and VP of R&D at Sight Diagnostic.

Dennis Jackson joins as Engineering Director, and will lead the company’s Development Fleet Software team. He brings 25 years of experience across the medical devices, drones and autonomous vehicles industries. Prior to joining Wayve, Dennis spearheaded Cruise’s development and testing of embedded software for multiple generations of autonomous vehicles. At Wayve, he will be responsible for overseeing the development and testing of on-vehicle embedded systems, as well as user interface software for prototyping and data collection fleets. He will also work to improve and maintain the reliability of Wayve’s prototypes.

These new appointments underscore Wayve’s commitment to building world-class engineering teams to power its next phase of growth and innovation. Each leader strengthens Wayve with a unique perspective and technical expertise that will play a critical role in scaling and refining the company’s software platforms and driving the delivery and deployment of cutting-edge AI-powered driving solutions.

Silvius Rus, VP of Engineering, Wayve says: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rob, Uri and Dennis to Wayve. Collectively, they hold immense expertise across the engineering and automotive industry, which will be invaluable as we continue to develop and scale our products globally. These appointments reinforce Wayve’s reputation as a destination for world-class talent eager to take on some of the most complex engineering challenges. I’m excited to see what these three will achieve here.”

SOURCE: Wayve