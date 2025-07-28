Waymo: Introducing our next city: Dallas

Waymo is coming to Dallas in 2026! We are thrilled to serve even more riders in the Lone Star State and bring the magic of Waymo ride-hailing to the city next year

Waymo is coming to Dallas in 2026! We are thrilled to serve even more riders in the Lone Star State and bring the magic of Waymo ride-hailing to the city next year.

Dallas offers a vibrant downtown and bustling metro area well suited for our 24/7 autonomous ride-hailing service. Whether catching a Mavericks’ game, hitting up the multiple arts districts, or tasting your way through the trendy culinary scene, the Waymo Driver offers a convenient, consistent way for both residents and visitors to get around town.

There’s also a notable opportunity for us to improve road safety and partner with the city of Dallas to work together toward their Vision Zero goals. The data to date shows Waymo is already making streets safer in the cities where we operate, and we look forward to bringing that safety benefit to Dallas roads.

“We are excited that fully autonomous ride-hailing services are scheduled to begin in Dallas next year,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “The Waymo and Avis partnership will offer an innovative, technology-based transportation option for our residents and visitors. We look forward to the launch of this new service.”

Waymo will offer our ride-hailing service to the public through the Waymo app, and our fleet will be managed through a new strategic, multi-year partnership with Avis Budget Group, a leading global mobility solutions provider. Avis brings decades of fleet management expertise, a track record of fast, efficient execution, and a commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology, which will help us scale the Waymo Driver even faster. Avis will provide end-to-end fleet management services, including infrastructure, vehicle readiness, maintenance, and general depot operations. This is an exciting initial phase in Dallas, and we intend to expand to more cities together over time.

“We look forward to bringing our fully autonomous ride-hailing service to the people of Dallas next year, offering a new era of safe and seamless transportation,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO, Waymo. “Working together with our fleet partner Avis, Waymo will offer more riders a stress-free way to get around.”

“Our partnership with Waymo marks a pivotal milestone in our evolution, from a rental car company to a leading provider of fleet management, infrastructure and operations to the broader mobility ecosystem,” said Brian Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Avis Budget Group. “Together, we’re committed to making scaled autonomous mobility a reality for the people of Dallas, with plans to expand to additional cities in the near future.”

Today, Waymo serves over 250,000 paid trips and drives millions of miles every week across five cities. Dallas joins an exciting list of cities that we have committed to deploying our fully autonomous vehicles next year – including Miami and Washington, D.C. – as we continue to scale our service and improve road safety.

SOURCE: Waymo