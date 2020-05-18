Waste recycler Renewi orders another 200 trucks from DAF

The leading waste-to-product company Renewi recently received delivery of the first vehicles in a series of 200 DAF trucks for use in the Benelux region. As an international waste recycler, Renewi aims to reduce the environmental impact of its operations even further by upgrading its fleet. In addition to the low Total Cost of Ownership, innovative new technologies and their long-standing partnership, Renewi opted for DAF because of the flexibility of the chassis configurations. DAF also supplied Renewi with 250 trucks eighteen months ago.

The 200 newly ordered DAF CF trucks will be delivered to the Dutch and Belgian branches of Renewi. The order includes 193 rigid trucks fitted with various superstructures. The majority of the chassis are equipped with a rear loader and compactor system, but the order also includes rigid trucks fitted with a skip loader or hook-lift system or a crane directly behind the cabin for emptying underground containers. The latter truck is equipped with the new 10-ton front axle, which offers extra loading capacity. Completing the order is a series of 7 CF tractors. These will operate in the Benelux with tipper trailers and walking floor trailers for the transport of waste.

Long-standing partnership

Renewi and DAF have been depending on each other’s expertise for many years already. While DAF relies on the services of Renewi for the sustainable sorting of its waste materials, the 2,400-strong fleet at the waste-to-product firm consists primarily of trucks made by DAF. Meinderdjan Botman, Managing Director Renewi Commercial Waste in the Netherlands: “As a company we believe it is very important to minimise the size our own ‘ecological footprint’. DAF’s trucks support our ambition to emit as few emissions as possible.”

SOURCE: DAF