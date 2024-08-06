Warrington works with Zest to deliver on-street EV charging

Warrington Borough Council is working with Zest to deliver major new EV charging infrastructure

Warrington Borough Council is working with Zest to deliver major new EV charging infrastructure. In total 150 charging sockets will be installed across 35 streets in the town.

Locations have been carefully selected to serve areas where the need is greatest – where people don’t typically have driveways for home charging. The mix of fast and slow charge points are designed to serve medium stay and overnight parking sessions. To make charging as easy as possible, all charge points will accept contactless payments.

This project extends Zest’s ongoing strategy to rollout convenient charging infrastructure that synchronises with drivers’ everyday lives – wherever they usually park.

The infrastructure is funded partly by an Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) grant of £386,580, and partly by a Zest investment totalling £1.2m. Zest also takes responsibility for running the service over the next 15 years. There are no financial or operational costs for the Council.

Work on these new Zest charge points will begin in September and will complement the 52 deployed in the Time Square multistorey car park in May.

Warrington Borough Council Leader, and cabinet member for transport, Cllr Hans Mundry, said: “We’re committed to building sustainable transport into daily life in Warrington. A big part of that is supporting more residents to make the switch away from traditional petrol or diesel-powered cars.

I’m delighted we are partnering with Zest to deliver this significant expansion of on-street EV charging infrastructure across the town. Our investment in 150 new charging points will bring huge benefits to local residents, making it easier and more convenient for electric vehicles owners and those who wish to make the transition.”

Robin Heap, CEO and Founder at Zest, said: “We work with a leading group of local authorities pursuing an ambitious EV strategy, powered by a combination of funding from Zest and central government LEVI grants. Our role is to work with organisations like Warrington that want to build bigger and move faster in EV charging, investing in high quality facilities and providing a convenient long-term service.”

SOURCE: Zest