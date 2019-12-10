Warmth in electric vans thanks to environmentally-friendly Eberspaecher heating solutions

For its new generation of electrically powered vans, StreetScooter GmbH – a subsidiary of Deutsche Post – relies on reliable heating solutions from Eberspaecher. Depending on the type of vehicle, electrical high-voltage heaters or ethanol heaters are used. The thermal management experts behind these innovations are thus making an important contribution to the quiet, environmentally-friendly mobility of the future. This development underlines Eberspaecher’s competence in implementing efficient heating solutions for electric vehicles with various requirements.

If parcel and delivery vehicle drivers are to focus on their work amongst hectic inner-city traffic, it’s important that their driver’s place is kept at a comfortable temperature. The new generation of the WORK XL, the largest electric transporter van to date in the StreetScooter portfolio, contains electrical high-voltage heaters or ethanol heaters that ensure pleasant temperatures – and thus contribute to safety and comfort in parcel delivery.

Depending on the requirements, the electric parcel vehicle is equipped with electric motors and lithium-ion batteries with varying performance levels. For the version with a double battery pack and thus a greater battery capacity an electrical high-voltage heater from Eberspaecher is used. This solution has been specially developed for hybrid and electric vehicles and impresses with its reliable, intrinsically safe heating using PTC technology. Eberspaecher has already manufactured around 1.5 million high-voltage heaters for use in electric and hybrid vehicles. Production of the complex PTC heaters started in 2010 in Herxheim in Southwest Germany. Since 2018 they have also been manufactured in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

The WORK XL variant with a lower battery capacity is equipped with an Eberspaecher ethanol heater (2 kW) based on the Airtronic 2 air heater. It’s an ecological solution that does not affect the electric range of e-vehicles. Especially for this application, the Esslingen-based company developed a new generation of the ethanol heater; the control unit and tank have been completely revised. Providing climate-neutral heating is nothing new for Eberspaecher: Already in 2011 the company’s first ethanol heater was introduced to the market. It also provides pleasant temperatures in the previous StreetScooter WORK XL model.

SOURCE: EBERSPAECHER