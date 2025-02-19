Walser Automotive Group to open Mitsubishi Motors dealership in Greater Minneapolis Area, April 2025

Walser Automotive Group is the 26th largest dealer group in the U.S., representing more than 20 auto brands

Since Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) unveiled its Momentum 2030 long-range U.S. business plan, interest from prospective business partners looking to join the company’s dealer ranks has soared. Momentum 2030 promises new and revised vehicles launched annually through 2030 and beyond, deep investment in digital processes to make it easier for customers to shop for new vehicles, updated retail facility designs that will expand the brand’s reach and maximize customer satisfaction, and an intention to open new dealerships in otherwise untapped markets. With this plan, MMNA has leaped onto the shopping list of both consumers and auto dealers alike.

Signaling the success of Mitsubishi Motors’ ambitious business plan, Bloomington, Minn.-based Walser Automotive Group, the 26th largest automobile dealer group in the United States according to industry-specialist publication Automotive News, as of their 2024 review of the largest groups in the country, will soon be named one of the country’s newest Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners. Opening their new facility in Burnsville, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis, in April 2025, Walser Mitsubishi is set to bring new attention to the brand’s full lineup of high-value, high-style, high-quality SUVs and plug-in hybrids.

“With the unveiling of our comprehensive and far-reaching Momentum 2030 business plan, we knew Mitsubishi Motors was going to turn heads,” said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO. “Since the launch of Momentum 2030, we’ve been encouraged by how strong the response across the automotive retail industry has been. Walser Automotive brings an impressive level of commitment to customer satisfaction, exactly what the next generation of Mitsubishi Motors in the U.S. needs to catapult our business forward. I couldn’t be more proud to welcome Walser to the Mitsubishi dealer partner family.”

Walser Automotive Group has been in business since 1954, growing from a single franchise rooftop to a full collection of more than 20 brands across 35 facilities. One of the pioneers of the “one person, one price” shopping and buying process, Walser believes that trust, honesty, and personalized service make buying a new vehicle a great experience. This commitment to customer satisfaction fits perfectly with MMNA’s desire to exceed our customers’ expectations with their vehicle at every turn.

“We’re excited to bring Mitsubishi Motors to the Burnsville community as we continue our mission to provide an effortless customer experience and a better way to buy a car,” said Andrew Walser, CEO of Walser Automotive Group. “Mitsubishi’s focus on innovation, technology, and great service aligns with Walser’s commitment to building strong relationships in the communities we serve and delivering a more seamless car buying and ownership experience.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America