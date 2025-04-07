Wallbox surpasses milestone of 100,000 EV chargers produced at U.S. facility

Wallbox, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced it has manufactured over 100,000 EV chargers at its Arlington, Texas facility

Wallbox, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced it has manufactured over 100,000 EV chargers at its Arlington, Texas facility. The milestone comes just over two years after the plant began operations in late 2022.

The 130,000-square-foot facility, which produces Wallbox’s award-winning Pulsar family for the North American market, ensures the company can swiftly meet U.S. partner needs by reducing delivery times, strengthening its local supply chain, and responding quickly to evolving demands. By investing in domestic production, Wallbox reaffirms its dedication to American businesses, supports local job growth, and provides the agility required to serve the rapidly expanding EV charging market nationwide.

“This achievement reflects the incredible work of our Arlington team and underscores our commitment to the U.S. market,” said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. “Having a local manufacturing facility allows us to respond faster to customer needs and accelerate the transition to electric mobility across the country.”

Moreover, by forging strong partnerships within the Arlington community, the facility is actively fostering a pipeline of skilled talent in advanced manufacturing and clean technology. This approach not only supports local workforce development but also accelerates progress toward a more sustainable future.

“We’re proud to be building more than chargers in Arlington, we’re helping build careers and long-term economic opportunity,” said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Development Officer. “North Texas has proven to be an exceptional home for our U.S. operations.”

The Arlington facility is built for long-term growth, with additional capacity and infrastructure in place to support increased production as demand for EV charging continues to rise. Wallbox’s continued investment in the U.S. reflects its long-term strategy to play a central role in electrifying transportation across the country.

SOURCE: Wallbox