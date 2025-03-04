Wallbox opens pre-orders for Quasar 2 bi-directional charger, expanding energy capabilities for eligible Kia EV9 drivers

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the pre-order availability of its newest bi-directional charger, Quasar 2, for eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the pre-order availability of its newest bi-directional charger, Quasar 2, for eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees.1

The Quasar 2 is a next-generation bi-directional DC charger that, along with the Wallbox Power Recovery Unit, can enable eligible Kia EV9 drivers to power areas of their homes, even during power outages. With Quasar 2, eligible EV9 drivers can use their vehicle as a power source. Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit can provide backup power for up to three days, depending on factors such as home energy consumption and battery charge level.2

“We’re excited to open pre-orders for the innovative Quasar 2 charger, bringing advanced energy capabilities to eligible Kia EV9 drivers,” said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. “This cutting-edge technology allows eligible EV9 owners and lessees to take control of their energy consumption and costs, and provides the possibility of power backup during electrical outages.”

Quasar 2 features include:

Up to 12 kW of power for fast EV charging and discharging

Compact, lightweight design for easy installation

Backup Power to keep areas of your home running in case of a power outage, with the inclusion of the Power Recovery Unit 2

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) functionality to power areas of your home

Solar charging3 for EV charging

Quasar 2, including the Power Recovery Unit, will retail from $6,440 (excluding taxes and installation fees). To be placed on a waitlist to purchase the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit, eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees must pay a $100 deposit to secure their spot here . Limited quantities of the Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit are available for pre-order. Pre-order customers will receive priority access to the initial limited release of the charger and its innovative features. Final payment of the pre-order units will be invoiced to customers upon the availability of Quasar 2, with shipping soon thereafter. Pre-ordering availability for the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit will be initially limited to individuals who reside in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Washington, New Jersey, or Illinois, with a nationwide rollout to follow. Ability to install may be subject to applicable permits and permissions, including utility approval.

Installation of Quasar 2 and the Power Recovery Unit must be scheduled separately through Wallbox’s official installation provider, COIL Inc., or another certified third-party installation provider. The installation of Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit is recommended to be handled by COIL, to ensure high standards of security, quality in electrical installation and provide all of the available functionalities. Customers will have the option to install through COIL, which will include an installation assessment, scheduling and the actual installation.

1 Certain jurisdictions may not allow installation of bidirectional charging or may require a permit to upgrade electrical panels and approval from utility companies. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit must be used in accordance with proper procedure to avoid serious injury. Contact a professional to assess your home’s electrical system and any applicable permits and permissions. Refer to the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit materials for warnings and instructions.

2 Wallbox Power Recovery Unit is required for Backup Power functionality; Quasar 2 charger alone cannot power home in the event of electrical grid blackout. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit may not be compatible with all devices and homes. Backup Power feature is projected to provide up to 3 days of power in areas of a home, based on an average 25 kWh daily usage and 99.8 kWh battery with 100% charge at start, when the home is properly equipped. Results, including time it takes to charge, may vary depending on your actual energy consumption, vehicle usage and maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, size of home or area, battery’s state of charge, and other factors. Backup Power feature can be used until a 20% battery state of charge. Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit must be in a residential garage or carport with shade and ventilation.

3 Solar charging requires purchase and installation of the Wallbox Power Meter for Energy Management Solutions, along with a properly installed photovoltaic system.

SOURCE: Wallbox