Wallbox launches Virtual Power Plants in California and New York through Leap partnership

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the launch of its virtual power plants (VPPs) in California and New York, powered by a new partnership with Leap, a leading platform for building and scaling VPPs. The initiative is part of Wallbox Rewards , a newly launched smart charging program that enables Wallbox users to earn incentives by contributing to grid flexibility through their home EV chargers.

The VPPs will aggregate energy capacity from thousands of residential chargers and connect to local energy programs that support the grid using Leap’s platform. By intelligently coordinating when chargers draw power, the VPP functions as a flexible, dispatchable resource that helps utilities manage demand peaks, balance the variability of renewable generation, and improve overall grid stability.

Once enrolled, participating users will allow their chargers to shift charging to times when electricity is cleaner, more affordable, and in lower demand. In return, they gain access to in-app charging insights, feature upgrades, and potential eligibility for performance-based financial incentives through Wallbox Rewards .

The program went live this month in California and New York, with expansion into additional U.S. markets, including Texas, expected later in 2025.

“Launching our first virtual power plants in California and New York marks a major step in scaling the role of EV chargers as flexible grid assets,” said Esteve Dolsa, General Manager North America at Wallbox. “Through our partnership with Leap, we’re connecting Wallbox chargers to energy markets in real time, turning distributed infrastructure into a reliable grid resource. Wallbox Rewards creates a seamless user experience, rewarding them for helping to support grid stability from home.”

Participants will be notified via the Wallbox app when their chargers are contributing to grid events. The more consistently chargers participate, the greater the opportunities for users to access rewards and new grid services as the program evolves.

“Virtual power plants are a critical tool for building a more reliable, affordable, and dynamic grid,” said Christie Dodge, Head of Partner Success at Leap. “EV chargers are uniquely well-suited to serve as flexible grid resources. Through this partnership with Wallbox, we’re unlocking the potential of thousands of residential chargers to support grid stability while delivering value back to everyday drivers.”

The Wallbox Rewards program is part of Wallbox’s broader commitment to build smart energy solutions that go beyond EV charging, helping accelerate the shift toward a more distributed, responsive energy ecosystem.

SOURCE: Wallbox