Wallbox and Ensol expand partnership to deliver fast charging infrastructure in Texas, Florida, and Georgia

Wallbox, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with ENSOL EV, the e-mobility division of Texas-based Ensol Energy Solutions LLC

Wallbox, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with ENSOL EV, the e-mobility division of Texas-based Ensol Energy Solutions LLC. This next phase of the collaboration includes the deployment of Wallbox’s Supernova DC fast chargers across key urban centers and transit corridors locations in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, three states experiencing rapid growth in EV adoption and charging demand.

This strategic move builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, which began with ENSOL EV installing Wallbox’s Pulsar line of AC chargers at residential and commercial sites. The new phase extends their partnership into DC fast charging for the first time, centered around Wallbox’s Supernova charger, now certified under both CTEP and NTEP standards.

ENSOL EV plans to pair the Supernova chargers with on-site renewable energy systems, integrating solar and battery storage to further both companies’ shared focus on clean energy and long-term mobility solutions. The initial rollout will target high-traffic urban zones and regional transit corridors, where demand for fast, reliable EV charging continues to grow rapidly.

“This expansion is an exciting next step in our work with Ensol and brings our Supernova fast chargers to high-growth EV markets in the U.S.,” said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Development Officer at Wallbox. “States like Texas, Florida, and Georgia are seeing accelerating demand for charging infrastructure, and we’re proud to support that shift with reliable, certified fast charging solutions.”

“Our goal is to build charging infrastructure that not only enables electric mobility but is rooted in sustainability as the core of the entire concept,” said Ernesto Figueroa, CEO at ENSOL EV. “Wallbox’s Supernova chargers are a perfect fit for our projects, allowing us to integrate renewable energy and smart technologies seamlessly. We’re proud to take this next step together.”

Initial installations are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, with additional sites to follow through early 2026. The Supernova fast charger delivers up to 180 kW of power and includes integrated smart charging features for optimal energy distribution and uptime performance.

SOURCE: Wallbox