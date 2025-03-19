Wallbox achieves CTEP certification for its Supernova DC fast charger, marking major milestone in North American expansion

Leading EV charging solutions provider demonstrates commitment to accuracy and reliability in largest US electric vehicle market

Wallbox, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced that its Supernova DC fast charger has successfully obtained the California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) certification. This milestone ensures Wallbox’s fast-charging technology meets California’s rigorous standards for measurement accuracy and billing transparency, positioning the company for accelerated growth in North America’s largest EV market.

CTEP certification is a key requirement for EV chargers involved in the sale of electricity, ensuring they display essential transaction details, including the amount of electricity dispensed, the unit price, and the total cost.

“Obtaining CTEP certification for Supernova underscores our dedication to technical excellence and consumer trust and represents a crucial milestone in our North American expansion strategy,” said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Fast Charging Officer for Wallbox. “California leads the nation in EV adoption, and this certification demonstrates our commitment to providing consumers with reliable, accurate and transparent charging solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards.”

Key Certification Highlights:

Wallbox charging equipment meets CTEP’s stringent accuracy standards, ensuring precise power measurement in every charging session

Certification enables immediate deployment of Wallbox chargers across California’s commercial charging network

Certified products include point-of-sale pricing displays and digital receipts, providing complete transparency to consumers

Strengthens Wallbox’s position in the rapidly growing North American EV charging market

The CTEP certification allows Wallbox to expand its fast-charging EV solutions throughout California, complementing its existing residential charging solutions. This achievement enables the company to participate in major infrastructure projects and improve the country’s EV charging infrastructure.

SOURCE: Wallbox