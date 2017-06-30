WABCO and ZF win CLEPA Innovation Award 2017 for breakthrough evasive maneuver assist safety technology

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG were recently recognized by CLEPA with its prestigious Innovation Award 2017 for their joint development of Evasive Maneuver Assist (EMA), a breakthrough collision avoidance system for commercial vehicles. The EMA prototype combines WABCO’s world-class braking, stability and vehicle dynamics control systems on trucks and trailers with ZF’s top active steering technology. CLEPA is the European Association of Automotive Suppliers and has more than 100 member companies and over 20 national as well as European trade associations.

The CLEPA Innovation Award 2017 celebrates excellence of innovative technologies and solutions developed by leading automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers in the categories Environment, Safety, Connectivity and Automation, as well as Cooperation. CLEPA’s international jury of industry experts recognized Evasive Maneuver Assist in the classifications Safety and Cooperation. Assessing 56 applications from 31 companies across Europe, the panel of judges ranked all technology innovations based on the following criteria: ambition, market relevance, impact, and quality.

“When speaking about mobility, road safety is rightly at the top of the political and technological agendas,” said Roberto Vavassori, President, CLEPA. “The innovation presented by WABCO and ZF proves that road safety goes way beyond cars and motorcycles to include commercial vehicles. It also demonstrates that cooperation between automotive suppliers can pave the way to success and better mobility for all.”

“We are deeply honored to receive the Innovation Award 2017 from CLEPA, a globally recognized and prestigious industry organization, for Evasive Maneuver Assist,” said Dr. Christian Brenneke, Vice President Engineering, WABCO. “The Evasive Maneuver Assist prototype demonstrates WABCO’s and ZF’s leadership in developing advanced safety technologies for commercial vehicles. EMA connects WABCO’s braking and stability control systems with ZF’s active steering solution for the first time, realizing another critical step toward autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle industry.”

“A win for the Evasive Maneuver Assist technology jointly developed by ZF and WABCO shows how safety could be increased for all road users, “ said Dr. Harald Naunheimer, Head of Research and Development, ZF. “It also emphasizes the commitment ZF has made to its Vision Zero of an accident-free future of mobility.”

Demonstrated for the first time in June 2016, Evasive Maneuver Assist leverages the capabilities of WABCO’s industry-leading OnGuardACTIVE™, its most advanced, radar-only collision mitigation system. A radar sensor identifies moving or stationary vehicles ahead and alerts the driver via visual, audio and haptic signals of impending rear-end collisions. Should the driver determine that the system cannot avoid a rear-end collision by driver-initiated or autonomous braking alone, Evasive Maneuver Assist engages to help the driver to safely steer around an obstructing vehicle and to bring truck and trailer to a complete and safe stop. In such situations, EMA’s collision avoidance function is connecting WABCO’s proven electronic braking system (EBS), advanced emergency braking system (AEBS), electronic stability control (ESC) and vehicle dynamics control systems to ZF’s electrohydraulic ReAX power steering system.

