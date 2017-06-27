WABCO signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in China

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company, a major manufacturer of light, medium and heavy duty trucks in China.

WABCO and FAW Jiefang will team up to enhance the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles and fleet operators in China by advancing braking systems, chassis components, and other technologies. Building on its more than 20-year supply relationship with FAW Jiefang, WABCO will provide FAW Jiefang with industry-leading and cost-effective technologies, as well as product development expertise. In addition, WABCO will draw from its global capabilities to deliver differentiating training and world-class technical support.

“We are proud to take our collaboration with FAW Jiefang to the next level as we strive to enable safer, greener and more efficient commercial vehicles in China,” said Sujie Yu, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Business Leader China, WABCO. “We forged a strategic cooperation agreement between two industry leaders with complementary strengths poised to benefit commercial vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and the commercial vehicle industry in China alike.”

“WABCO is a global technology leader in the commercial vehicle industry,” said Hu Hanjie, General Manager, FAW Jiefang Automotive Company. “WABCO’s industry-leading solutions for commercial vehicles and fleets help us to build even more competitive trucks for China and around the globe. The company’s high-performance braking systems and other world-class technologies represent real differentiation in the markets FAW Jiefang serves.”

