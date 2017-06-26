WABCO signs global long-term supply agreement with Daimler Trucks for additional automated manual transmission control technology

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that Daimler Trucks has extended its long-term supply agreement with WABCO for new heavy-duty automated manual transmission (AMT) control technology to support its series production mainly in Europe, North America, Japan, and South America.

Headquartered in Germany, Daimler Trucks is the world’s largest manufacturer of trucks over six tons. Daimler’s five truck brands – Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star and BharatBenz – offer pioneering technologies and tailor-made products for different applications around the world.

WABCO is supplying this original equipment manufacturer with its newest generation of tailored AMT solutions. WABCO’s innovative AMT control technology transforms a manual transmission into an efficient, cost-effective solution that automatically shifts gears and controls clutch actuation for commercial vehicles. It enables drivers to focus further attention on road and traffic conditions, resulting in increased comfort and safety. It also helps to minimize any performance gap between highly skilled and less experienced drivers.

WABCO’s newest AMT solution increases fuel savings through optimized gear shifting. It also differentiates by helping vehicle operators to significantly reduce mechanical wear, lower maintenance costs and decrease vehicle downtime. In addition, WABCO AMT technology has been engineered to reduce fuel consumption consistent with the industry’s most stringent standards.

“Our industry continues to adopt automated manual transmission technology with great growth potential in the United States and all BRIC countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China – as original equipment manufacturers and fleet operators seek to increase driver comfort and safety, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions,” said Jorge Solis, WABCO President, Truck, Bus and Car Original Equipment Manufacturers Division. “Our new contract with Daimler Trucks extends our existing AMT supply agreement, while also expanding volume.”

First to market in 1986 with automated manual transmission control technology for commercial vehicles, WABCO is the global market leader with 3.5 million AMT systems sold. WABCO’s world-class engineers and global supply chain are in close proximity with major vehicle and transmission makers worldwide. WABCO’s AMT system also differentiates through reduced component weight, more compact design and simplified assembly processes, resulting in lower installation and manufacturing costs.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.