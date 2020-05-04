WABCO receives prestigious PACCAR quality award

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has received a prestigious quality award from PACCAR, a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and support of high-quality light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

WABCO’s operations in Poland, Germany and Brazil were among a select group of top-performing suppliers recognized for exceeding PACCAR’s rigorous quality standards in 2019. Only suppliers which achieve PACCAR’s stringent “10PPM” quality standards shipping fewer than 10 defective parts for every million components can qualify for the award. Having consistently achieved a single digit PPM over a 12 month period, and with WABCO Brazil even delivering 0PPM, WABCO significantly surpassed this target.

PACCAR’s annual award also reflects WABCO’s achievements in delivering an outstanding performance which met the global leader’s demanding criteria for quality, delivery and continuous improvement.

WABCO has a long established partnership with PACCAR as a key supplier across the EMEA and Americas regions. WABCO furnishes PACCAR with technologies and systems for braking, air management, transmission automation and collision mitigation, as well as stability and adaptive cruise controls, among other WABCO products that improve vehicle safety and efficiency.

“I am particularly proud that we have received this top award following our global intensive cross-functional quality transformation program,” said Natalia Noblet, WABCO’s Chief Quality Officer. “We continue to build on our Quality Assurance Organization to focus on driving customer requirements, building robust global quality management systems and the timely detection and mitigation of potential risk.”

