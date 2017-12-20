WABCO makes strategic investment in advancing electric commercial vehicle sector

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has made a $10 million strategic investment in Nikola Motor Company, a leader in the design and manufacturing of hydrogen-electric vehicles, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle drivetrains headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah (USA).

The transaction further demonstrates WABCO’s commitment to advance the development of electric and highly automated commercial vehicles in North America and around the globe. In addition to the strategic investment, WABCO and Nikola signed an agreement to accelerate the development of industry-leading safety technologies specifically designed for electric commercial vehicles, including electronic braking systems (EBS), as well as traction and stability control technologies.

“As vehicles become increasingly autonomous, electric and connected, WABCO continues to be at the forefront of breakthrough technology innovation,” said Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to invest in Nikola Motor Company to help the industry realize our joint vision of electrified and autonomous trucks, buses, trailers and off-highway vehicles. WABCO’s technologies, notably industry-leading braking, traction and stability control systems, continue to advance the transportation industry.”

“WABCO continues to stay at the vanguard of technology and innovation. Here at Nikola, we are driving a paradigm shift in the transportation industry by creating the most advanced semi-truck ever built. WABCO is a vital business partner to enable autonomous driving, electronic braking, and stability control for trucks and trailers,” said Trevor Milton, Nikola Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “WABCO is recognized as a global leader in safety and efficiency technologies for next-generation commercial vehicles. We have added a world-class supplier to the Nikola truck family and are looking forward to our collaboration to bring Nikola’s zero emission trucks to market.”

Nikola plans to begin testing its zero emission trucks with commercial vehicle fleets in late 2018 and launch full production in 2021.

Press photo / caption: WABCO has made a strategic investment of $10 million in Nikola Motor Company. WABCO and Nikola will accelerate the development of industry-leading safety technologies specifically designed for electric commercial vehicles, including electronic braking, traction control, and stability control. Nikola anticipates offering its fully electric Nikola Two day-cab truck (pictured here) for sale in the U.S. by 2021.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.